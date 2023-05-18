TraderMade Unveils Latest Enhancements and Cutting-Edge Market Data Portal

TraderMade, a renowned global leader in financial market data services based in the United Kingdom, is delighted to announce the launch of its new and enhanced website, along with its innovative market data portal.

With an extensive range of offerings, including comprehensive market data coverage for Forex, Metals, Cryptos, and CFDs, TraderMade provides access to live and historical rates through various channels such as REST, WebSocket, FIX, and CSV Data Download. Its vast library encompasses over three decades of market movements, ensuring unrivaled quality and uniqueness in their data.

For over 30 years, TraderMade has been committed to delivering exceptional market data and analytics to its clients. As a testament to their dedication, they offer a complete integration service across a diverse range of products.

The company’s core mission has always been to make high-quality and cutting-edge market data solutions and analytics accessible to all clients, irrespective of their size or scale. TraderMade offers a scalable pricing structure, ensuring that their services are within reach for large corporations as well as individual users.

The latest upgrade to their website aims to provide an enhanced user experience, with improved speed and effortless navigation through products, services, features, and resources. This upgrade streamlines the process of finding the most suitable product to meet specific requirements, saving users time and effort.

Users can now enjoy an improved dashboard that enables them to easily monitor their data plan subscriptions. Additionally, they gain access to a host of enhanced features provided by TraderMade, further enriching their financial market data experience.

To better support their users, TraderMade has expanded its data documentation and included comprehensive tutorials covering the most popular programming languages. This empowers users to access financial market data through a wide range of delivery methods, catering to their individual preferences.

This new platform is a testament to TraderMade’s ongoing commitment to assist global fintech organizations in leveraging the best data and tools to develop groundbreaking applications. Furthermore, TraderMade’s blog now offers expanded coverage, providing a valuable resource for market data consumers.

The upgraded design of the website ensures that users can swiftly navigate to valuable information and gain a comprehensive understanding of the technical aspects of market data. Its user-friendly interface facilitates convenient access to the resources users need.

Mr. Chris Randall, CEO of TraderMade, expressed his excitement about the revamped website, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce the new and improved version of our website. Our team has worked tirelessly on this project, with the aim of creating a one-stop destination for all your market data needs.”

“The demand for curated, unbiased, low-latency, and skew-free financial market data continues to rise. We have made significant improvements across various elements to align them with the technological requirements of today’s developers, market data analysts, and both aspiring and seasoned traders.”