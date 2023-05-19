Weddings Get a Maximalist Touch with MrGuild’s Bold Suits

Over the past few years, weddings have been more intimate and understated but in 2023, experts predict that couples will opt for bigger and more impactful celebrations. This shift towards maximalist weddings is reflected in the choice of fashion of bold colors and relaxed styles, with double-breasted jackets taking the spotlight over traditional suits.

London – MrGuild founder Gee Beller has announced that the UK-based e-commerce brand is exploring the trend of wedding attire, particularly the rising trend of double-breasted jackets over traditional suits. With the summer season approaching, the demand for alternative and bold colours is also increasing, and MrGuild is at the forefront of this fashion trend.

“Weddings have always been an essential part of British culture, and as fashion evolves, so do the traditional customs surrounding weddings,” said Gee Beller. “We’re seeing a shift towards more relaxed and casual wedding attire, with double-breasted jackets becoming increasingly popular as a statement piece.”

60% increase in double-breasted suit sales

In recent years, classic men’s suits have changed form, with cruisers and double-breasted jackets emerging as the new trend. This shift in men’s fashion is reflected in MrGuild’s sales figures, with a 60% increase in double-breasted suit sales compared to the previous year.

“We’re thrilled to see our double-breasted jackets gaining popularity, as they are versatile and can be dressed up or down for any occasion,” added Gee Beller. “We’re also seeing a demand for alternative colours, with green suits being especially popular over the past year.”

The double-breasted suits from MrGuild offer a unique experience to the wearer. Customers have expressed their love for these suits, citing their perfect fit, comfort, and attractive design. However, it’s not just about the physical aspects of the suit, but also the sense of empowerment and courage that it instils in the wearer.

Symbol of individuality and style

The suits from MrGuild are more than just clothing – they’re a symbol of individuality and style that help customers make a statement on their big day. It’s no wonder that customers keep coming back for more, eager to experience the unparalleled quality and service that MrGuild is known for. If one is looking for a suit that will make them feel truly special and help them shine on their wedding day, they need look no further than MrGuild.

“Bold colours are the new trend for grooms, and our emerald-green suits are the perfect statement piece for a fashion-forward groom,” said Gee Beller. In addition to bold colours, custom tailoring is becoming more popular in 2023 as grooms seek a suit that is truly one-of-a-kind. Every aspect of the suit, from the fabric to the buttons, can be customized to suit personal style.

Bigger, maximalist weddings are calling

“After several years of smaller, low-key weddings due to social distancing guidelines, we’re expecting to see a shift towards bigger, more maximalist weddings,” said Gee Beller. “We’re excited to be at the forefront of this trend, offering unique and statement-making pieces that will make any groom stand out on their special day.”

In the lead up to the summer wedding season, MrGuild is proud to offer stylish and versatile options for grooms who want to make a statement on their special day. From bold colours to classic double-breasted suits, the collections are designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s fashion-forward couples. With its commitment to quality, attention to detail, and personalized service, MrGuild is poised to become the go-to destination for grooms who want to look their best and stand out from the crowd.

Contact: Gee Beller – info@mrguild.com