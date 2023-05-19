Manleys Commemorate their 10 (+1) Year Anniversary

In a belated celebration, Manleys Solicitors marked its momentous 10-year milestone last week, a year behind schedule.

Established by the esteemed media lawyer Mark Manley in 2012, Manleys Solicitors has gained national recognition as a distinguished boutique litigation firm based in Chester. Mark Manley, previously a partner at Brabners in Liverpool and possessing extensive expertise in various litigation matters, embarked on this new venture as an exciting challenge.

On the 1st of May 2012, Manleys officially inaugurated its operations from its former premises on St John Street in Chester. The firm commemorated this occasion with a grand launch party hosted at the Hilton Double Tree, attended by esteemed guests including renowned comedians Ricky Tomlinson and Stan Boardman, as well as former footballer turned Sky TV pundit Jamie Carragher.

Over the past decade, Manleys has flourished and expanded, boasting a client base that reads like a Who’s Who list. The firm has garnered recognition from both national and local media outlets, in addition to being featured in esteemed legal directories. Notably, it was shortlisted for the prestigious Lawyer Awards UK Boutique Law Firm of the Year. In 2017, due to its exponential growth, Manley acquired a substantial commercial property occupying three floors in the esteemed Grosvenor Court. The firm made the momentous move just before Christmas that year, having outgrown its previous office.

The preceding year proved to be another immensely eventful period for the firm, handling a multitude of high-profile cases across various jurisdictions. Manleys represented clients at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, the High Court of England and Wales, and the United States District Court in New York. However, amidst the demanding workload, the significant milestone of 10 years passed without the celebration it deserved. To rectify this, Rebekah Booth, the firm’s Chief Operations Officer, conceived the idea of a surprise 10+1 dinner to acknowledge and applaud the remarkable success achieved over the preceding 11 years.

Reflecting on the decade of accomplishments, Mark expressed his satisfaction, stating, “Taking a moment last week to contemplate the past 10 years and the firm’s achievements was truly gratifying. I am immensely proud of what we have established and the firm’s consistent excellence in primary litigation, media, and sports. When I founded this firm, my vision was to cultivate a practice that delivers exceptional results, and I believe we have accomplished precisely that, securing numerous memorable victories for our clients throughout the years across all levels of the UK courts and beyond. Our clientele encompasses members of the Royal family, governments, political parties, various NHS Trusts, football clubs, players, domestic and international agents, as well as renowned entertainment celebrities. Additionally, we take pride in representing several PLCs and significant corporate entities.”

As the firm embarks on its 12th year of operation, the unwavering goal remains unchanged since its inception – to achieve outstanding results for their esteemed clientele.

For further details about the firm, please reach out to Manleys at info@manleys.law or call 01244 230 000.