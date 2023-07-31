Sergey Tokarev: SET University Conducts Free Training for Ukrainian Women

Despite the war in Ukraine, the IT sector has triggered all its resources to continue its development. SET University is one of those institutions that strives to provide higher education to future technology industry leaders. It has created various programs for Ukrainians to grow in high tech. Now, the university has launched a new training exclusively for Ukrainian women in partnership with the Fisher Center for Business Analytics. Sergey Tokarev, the founder of Roosh and SET University, shares the background of the training and its objective.

This summer, SET University conducts a free three-day training “Leading with Confidence in the AI World.”It will take place in Kyiv offline on August 30. The participants can apply for it by August 18.

Sergey Tokarev believes this course can help women grow professionally using IT tools and dealing with any data. This initiative focuses on women who are engaged in economic projects, suffered from the war, and even are working in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Currently, to take part in the program, we invite Ukrainian women who lead socially oriented projects in the economic or charitable spheres, as well as those who suffered from war or were internally displaced, as well as women working in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine and Special Operations Forces. The course will include an understanding of the need for fast, accurate, frugal, and ethical analytics,”Iryna Volnytska, SET University president, writes on Facebook.

The course is provided by the UC Berkeley Fisher Center for Business Analytics at the University of California, Berkeley. The leading mentor of the training will be Gauthier Vasseur, a director and professor at the UC Berkeley Fisher Center for Business Analytics. He is also an expert in data analysis and digital transformation. Vasseur is committed to teaching business leaders how to use data science and analytics to build and implement business strategies. Professor works at the SET University staff as an Adjunct Professor and an academic board member.

According to Sergey Tokarev,“Leading with Confidence in the AI World” is women-oriented because the project team aims to invest in high-quality education and motivation for Ukrainian women. The entrepreneur has struggled to break the stereotype that IT is only a man-based area. He knows many potential young girls and women can contribute to IT significantly and make achievements in AI and data processing.

“I am well aware that men are still dominating the technology sector and I want to change this trend. Therefore, we are now investing in high-quality education and motivation for women—with the latest achievements in data processing and, of course, using AI in the work of female specialists,” the Roosh founder comments.

SET University has also launched two master’s programs: Cyber Defense and Computer Science and Innovation Engineering. Sergey Tokarev notes that these programs can help different specialists enhance their expertise, create technological projects and structure their knowledge and skills.