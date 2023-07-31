Why You Need WordPress SEO Services

In the massive world of WordPress websites, you must make yours shine. Here are seven no-brainer reasons why WordPress SEO services are a must-have:

Amps Up Your Visibility and Ranking

If you want to grow your SaaS business, getting a WordPress SEO whiz on your team is a game-changer. This will supercharge your online visibility and ranking, bringing in more traffic, top-notch leads, sales, and profits.

Backlinko research says that only 0.63% of folks click on stuff from the second page compared to a hefty 24.7% for the first page. If you’re not on the first page, you’re likely missing out on these leads and their possible purchases or subscriptions.

WordPress SEO Services Make User Experience Better

Google cares a lot about user experience when deciding a website’s rank. It’s all about making it easy for users to find what they want. Several things can affect this:

Site Speed : Websites that take ages to load risk slipping down in rankings. But WordPress SEO services optimize your content, images, and video SEO. So, your site loads faster, and you’re good to go.

: Websites that take ages to load risk slipping down in rankings. But WordPress SEO services optimize your content, images, and video SEO. So, your site loads faster, and you’re good to go. Mobile Experience : More and more people are using their phones to browse the internet, so your WordPress site needs to work well on mobile.

: More and more people are using their phones to browse the internet, so your WordPress site needs to work well on mobile. Navigation: Making your website’s navigation smooth and easy is key to giving users a hassle-free experience and boosting rankings.

Boosting Your Site’s Authority

The perceived authority of your website can make or break its chances of ranking higher than the billions of other sites on the internet.

The idea of domain authority was first cooked up by the well-known web company, Moz, to help illustrate the under-the-hood elements that determine a website’s quality.

Since then, other SEO companies and tools have jumped on the “domain authority” bandwagon (often shortened to DA) as a general term. It is to help folks understand how their website compares to others in a similar industry or topic or against all other websites on the internet.

So, how do WordPress SEO services help jack up your DA?

First off, they’ll take a good look at your website’s current SEO and tweak it to ensure it’s up to date with the latest SEO trends and techniques. This includes optimizing content, doing keyword research, and building links.

Then, WordPress SEO service providers can help you create and fine-tune top-notch content for your website. This involves creating new posts, sprucing existing ones with relevant keywords, and adding unique images and videos to increase user engagement.

Gaining Insights on Your Target Audience

Getting a WordPress SEO service on board will help you get to know your audience better and reel them into your site. BrightEdge supports this with stats showing that 68% of online experiences start with an online search, and 53.3% of all traffic comes from organic search.

To forge a meaningful connection with customers, you’ve got to know what kind of content they’re into and looking for. SEO bridges this gap, helping you understand your audience better.

To nail this, your service provider should:

Dive into keyword research

Stay on top of keyword trends.

Put your competitors under the microscope.

With this knowledge, you’ll be better positioned to retain and grow your audience and keep them hooked on valuable content.

SEO: A Smart and Affordable Marketing Tactic

While it may not be a novel concept, utilizing a blog armed with a savvy SEO strategy continues to be an impactful tool for businesses. Nearly 29% of marketers lean on their websites to draw in and convert leads.

Using SEO holds the fourth spot regarding return on investment and effectiveness. It’s worth highlighting that a staggering 88% of businesses utilizing it intend to bump up or maintain their investment in SEO through 2023.

Drive Up Your Conversion Rates With SEO

Steering a prospect through your sales funnel is a nuanced process, and it’s normal for some to drop out. However, SEO boasts a substantially higher conversion rate compared to other methods.

Prospects are more likely to trust your brand if they see it at the top of search results. Tapping into the consumer decision-making process can increase the conversion rate and boost your ranking.

Agencies can deliver the right content at the right time by aiming at users searching for specific products or services. This makes prospects more likely to put their faith in and buy from your WordPress website.