Susana de la Puente Wiese: “There are Many Institutional Investors Waiting for Future Good Investment Opportunities.”

Banker Susana de la Puente Wiese, who lives between London and Madrid, is dedicated to identifying, investing, and managing projects in the new economy with a particular focus on technology-based companies. More specifically, she focuses on raising and developing investments in Europe for start-ups.

The Peruvian banker had a distinguished 25-year career in investment banking at J.P. Morgan in New York, where she became Vice President for Latin America. She has also held other important positions, such as Director of Telefónica del Perú, a member of the Advisory Committee to the President of the Board of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Director of the Peruvian Institute of Business Administration (IPAE), and Director of Pro Mujer-Peru, among others.

Since 2010, Susana De la Puente Wiese has combined her high-level management activities in large companies with the foundation and management of socially impactful businesses.

Today, we were lucky to interview Susana. This is what she has told us:

“Do you see a short-term solution to the depressed state of the stock markets?”

It is impossible, in the current context, to outline a short-term vision. There is significant uncertainty regarding the future decisions of central banks and their potential impact on national economies, as well as on companies’ financial results. To this factor, we must add other geopolitical considerations. What can be affirmed is that historically, markets reach their lowest point and begin to rebound before the economic situation improves, as they tend to anticipate improvements.

“Besides the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the effects of the pandemic, is this situation due to any structural factors?”

Certainly. The experiments that have been carried out to reactivate economies after Covid have led to a policy based on increasing the monetary base, which has triggered these inflationary processes and the rise in interest rates.

“Is there money waiting for good investment opportunities?”

Throughout this year, many institutional and retail investors have been increasing their cash positions both to reduce risk and to wait for future good investment opportunities.

“Do you think Spain is on the radar of many of these investors?”

They always have their focus on Spain and Europe. The Old Continent is a very important player in the global economy and follows global trends in capital markets. In recent years, Spain has experienced explosive growth in start-ups and technological initiatives. Many venture capital funds and new technology-based companies have successfully raised capital, and there are already several unicorn companies (with a valuation of one billion dollars) in this country.

Additionally, Spain has a lot of human talent with young innovators with academic training and experience in more developed markets.

As we continued our conversation with Susana De la Puente Wiese, she offered her perspective on the future of the financial landscape. Despite the challenges posed by the current market volatility, she remains optimistic about the long-term prospects. Susana believes that with prudent decision-making and strategic investments, the stock markets will eventually stabilize, presenting opportunities for growth and profitability.

When asked about her vision for the new economy and technology-based companies, Susana expressed her unwavering confidence in their potential to shape the world positively. She highlighted the critical role of innovation in driving economic progress and stressed the importance of nurturing entrepreneurial talent.

Having spent a significant portion of her career in both Europe and the Americas, Susana De la Puente Wiese possesses a unique perspective on the global financial landscape. She underscored the interconnectedness of economies worldwide and emphasized the significance of international collaboration in addressing economic challenges effectively.

In her pursuit of socially impactful businesses, Susana aims to promote sustainable and inclusive growth. She believes that businesses must not only prioritize profits but also consider their impact on communities and the environment. By investing in ventures that align with these principles, she seeks to foster a more equitable and sustainable future.

In conclusion, Susana De la Puente Wiese stands as a visionary leader in the financial world, leveraging her extensive experience to identify and cultivate promising opportunities in the new economy. With her dedication to making a positive difference, both economically and socially, she embodies the ethos of a modern-day global banker. As the world continues to evolve, her insights and strategic acumen will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come.