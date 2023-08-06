Where to watch Paul vs Diaz Reddit Celebrity boxing Streams

The fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz Saturday night will not go down as one of the greatest in boxing history. But regardless of the outcome, it’s a testament to Paul’s rise.

Less than four years ago he made his boxing debut against fellow YouTube celebrity AnEsonGib. Now he’s a solid favorite against Diaz, the UFC stalwart who will be making his pro boxing debut in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds at 185 pounds.

• Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

• Time: The card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Aug. 6) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 6).

• Paul vs Diaz ringwalks: Around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Aug. 6) / 2 p.m. AEDT (Aug. 6).

• Global stream: DAZN

Jake Paul is desperate to get back to winning ways. While he entered 2023 with six wins out of six fights, the Problem Child lost a split decision to Tommy Fury (the younger brother of WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson) in his last fight in January, which many called a lot wider than the judges. Can Paul begin rebuilding his reputation as one boxing’s finest novices against Nate Diaz this weekend?

It’s hard to know what to make of Nate Diaz in a boxing contest. Although the 38-year-old never won a UFC world title, he was one of MMA’s biggest stars for years, not least because of a stunning upset of Conor McGregor at UFC 196. Known for his pre-fight mind games, he skipped a public workout this week in favor of a social media Q&A with fans. How he gets on in a boxing ring, where he can use none of his MMA arsenal, is anyone’s guess.

The chief support sees undisputed world featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, managed by main event contender Paul himself, take on Heather Hardy for all her belts.

In terms of odds, DraftKings puts Jake Paul (-425) as the strong favorite with Nate Diaz (+310) as the underdog. Serrano (-2000) is a much clearer favorite, with Hardy (+1000) as a massive underdog.

Ready for one of the most talked-about fights of 2023? Below, we’ll show you how to watch a Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream from anywhere, whether you are in the U.S. or traveling abroad.

Streaming service DAZN has the global rights to show the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight.

In many countries (U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia), the big fight is a pay-per-view, meaning you’ll have to cough up a one-off PPV fee on top of your regular DAZN subscription.

However, it’s great news for viewers in certain countries such as Germany and Spain – they can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz with nothing more than their regular DAZN subscription.

So, in Germany or Spain, for example, a DAZN subscription currently costs €29.99 a month for a rolling monthly deal. That includes the big fight and a whole month of live sports.

Make sure you go online to take a look at the price in your country to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz on DAZN.

How to Watch Paul vs Diaz Live Streams From Anywhere

Away from home at the moment? You can watch Paul vs Diaz live. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (virtual private network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. — ideal for international fans taking a holiday.

With both fighters eager to prove their mettle in the boxing world, this clash promises to deliver an action-packed spectacle for fans. Now, let’s delve into the undercard information and how you can catch all the thrilling moments of the Nate Diaz-Jake Paul fight online.

The undercard for this event features a lineup of exciting bouts to complement the main event. As for watching the fight online, it will be available for streaming on various platforms, ensuring fans from different regions can witness the showdown. Make sure to check with your local streaming services and PPV providers to secure your access to this captivating face-off.

In summary, the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul fight is set to captivate fans worldwide with an intriguing clash between a boxing enthusiast and a seasoned UFC star venturing into the world of professional boxing. Stay tuned for an adrenaline-fueled night of sportsmanship, determination, and entertainment on August 5.