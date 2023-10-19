Prefabricated and modular construction manufacturer Module-T to expand into Europe from the South of France

After a decade and a half of pioneering modular and prefabricated construction and establishing large-scale container sites, Module-T has launched a new depot in Southern France. This strategic initiative strengthens their market position in France and facilitates direct preassembled land shipments across Europe.

London– Module-T, a leading prefabricated container manufacturer that builds multipurpose portable cabins, has launched its first warehouse in southern France. The Turkish company aims to amplify its foothold in the French region and expedite monobloc road shipments throughout Europe through this venture.

Having expanded its operations to countries including Germany, France, England, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Greece, Malta and Iceland, Module-T exports its portable cabins—ranging from prefabricated offices to residences, schools, hospitals, changing rooms, WCs, canteens, and residences—to over 120 countries. Established a decade and a half ago, it takes pride in crafting aesthetic, robust, secure, and enduring turnkey structures for local and international clientele. With an annual output of 12.000 potable cabins and prefabricated modular containers, Module-T also specializes in designing and outfitting standalone prefabricated homes, housing bungalows and vacation residences, aiming to reach a turnover of US$ 45 million by 2025.

Exports to more than 120 countries by sea and land

Market Research Future forecasts that the global prefabricated buildings market will reach US$ 231 bn by 2030. According to Mordor Intelligence, the prefabricated construction market in Europe is expected to reach US$ 71.43 billion in 2028, while the market in the UK will grow at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Module-T’s Regional Sales Executive Yiğit Özdemir commented on their new investment: “We export our products to more than 120 countries by sea and land. Our new warehouse in Southern France is the perfect location to help us deploy our preassembled portable cabin shipments to Europe by road.”

Positioning ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics have begun in Paris, preparing to host the Olympics again after 100 years. Offering a diverse array of cost-effective modular construction solutions, Module-T is set to contribute to the Olympic preparations, providing living quarters, WC-shower facilities, and office containers for worker accommodations. Furthermore, the Turkish company has its sights on the North American market, planning to offer distributorships by the close of 2023.

Module-T is a premier supplier of modular containers and turnkey portable, modular buildings. With a track record of successful projects across global markets—particularly in Europe, Africa, and Caribbean countries —its reputation is anchored in its expertise in designing, manufacturing, and installing fully-equipped prefabricated and modular buildings. These are prominently utilized on the construction sites of firms engaged in public infrastructure development, mining, and the oil and gas industry.

Contact: Yiğit Özdemir, info@module-t.com