IMO Car Wash to Open Six New International Locations

IMO, the world’s top car wash company, is set to expand its global footprint with the opening of six new locations in December 2023. These sites will be located in Genk and Beringen (Belgium), Ostrava (Czech Republic), Miskolc (Hungary), Warilla (Australia), and Perth Airport (Australia).

The new IMO locations, showcasing their leadership in conveyor car wash technology, will feature:

Wheel scrubbing technology and a foaming alloy spa option.

A foam application process for enhanced paint contaminant removal.

Soft brushing technique utilising polymers for a better shine on paintwork.

Door sill technology for comprehensive cleaning of the car’s lower half.

Advanced drying technology with a 155mph smart nozzle.

Soft towelling drying strips and polishing options for a showroom finish.

Contactless payment for vacuums and jet wash services.

Contactless payment options for air and water.

These sites will also see the introduction of IMO Ceramic XTR in these international markets for the first time.

Tracy Gehlan, president of IMO, said: “Developed for people who love their cars, Ceramic XTR has been carefully created using the latest surface technology and innovative ingredients which, in conjunction with our handmade, soft foam brushes, combine to provide a showroom shine and surface protection that lasts.”

She added: “Ceramic XTR from IMO is the most durable paint protection car wash we have ever released. Throughout its development, our experts have continuously refined the formulation to produce an extreme ceramic coating with a deep gloss-like finish.”