Ray Parlour Teams Up with NetBet UK as Brand Ambassador for 2024

In an exciting development for sports betting enthusiasts, NetBet has named Ray Parlour, the Arsenal icon, as their UK brand ambassador for the 2024 season. This announcement follows the recent launch of NetBet’s new sports betting app.

NetBet, a key player in the UK’s online gaming market, offers a wide range of sports betting and casino games. Ray Parlour, revered for his in-depth knowledge of football, horse racing, and golf, is the first football ambassador NetBet has collaborated with in recent years. His widespread popularity in the UK and his sporting expertise make him an ideal figurehead for NetBet in a year brimming with major sports events.

The Arsenal legend, famously known as the ‘Romford Pele’, boasts an impressive record, including being part of Arsenal’s undefeated ‘Invincibles’. He will now be featured in NetBet’s sports and casino marketing campaigns, aiming to promote the brand in a fun and responsible manner.

NetBet’s latest sports betting app, available on iOS and Android, offers an array of features, including free weekly games, daily promotions, and a vast selection of markets.

Regarding the collaboration, Ray Parlour commented, “I’m thrilled to be part of NetBet. We’ve got an unbelievable year of sport ahead and NetBet has some fantastic plans for me to get involved with.” Marcel Prioteasa, NetBet Managing Director, added, “We’re delighted to have Ray as part of our team. We know that our players know a thing or two about sport, and with Ray being one of the most loved characters in football, we’re excited for them to enjoy his exclusive content and expert opinion.”

NetBet, holding a UK gambling license since 2017, continues to grow, attracting numerous players across the globe every week.