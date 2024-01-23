Revealed: 6 useful tips to keep your divorce stress free

Are you getting divorced and want to keep it as stress free as possible? If so, your first thought will be to connect with divorce law specialists like Major Family Law. But what else can you do to ensure all matters relating to your split are as smooth as they can be? Here’s six useful tips to keep the process as peaceful as you can.

Don’t rush

It’s understandable to approach your divorce with a ‘let’s get this over and done with’ attitude but hurrying the process along will be frustrating and not necessarily fruitful. In most cases, you will need time to consider your options. Although it can be difficult to set a slower pace when your emotions are running high, taking your time on things will be ultimately less stressful.

Keep quarrels at bay

With so many decisions to make about finances, children and property, avoiding arguments with your ex can seem virtually impossible. While you need to make sure you are getting what you deserve, try to strike the balance between standing firm on the important matters and at the same time, allowing the smaller issues to fall by the wayside. Getting entangled in minor disputes will only prolong the process and will cost you in the long run.

Keep the children away from conflict

Conflict throughout your divorce will also impact any children you may have. No matter what their age, your children will be affected by your divorce, so it’s important to keep the impact as minimal as you can. Do not let your children become involved in any arguments by asking them to exchange messages or talking negative about your ex to them or around them. This will put them in a compromising position.

Follow your moral compass

When it comes to your children, your ex and your wider family, you should always seek to act respectfully and with integrity. When elements of your separation seem unjust, it can be easy to slip into responding with contempt and anger but this will not serve you in the long-term. Try to take a step back from the divorce, if only for a short time, to help you gain perspective on things and focus on the ultimate outcome you are seeking.

Put yourself in your ex’s shoes

It’s a tall order to empathise with your ex when you are going through a divorce, especially if it’s particularly acrimonious split. However, it is often the case that one party needs more time to come to terms with the change. If, for example, you are the one who has initiated the divorce and had time to contemplate things before you decided to end your marriage, your former spouse may not have caught up with you emotionally. Understand that they too will need time to accept what is happening and try to extend some empathy throughout the process.

Seek advice from a professional

Finally, if you are struggling to reach agreements with your ex, mediation is often a helpful path for finding mutually beneficial resolutions without a lawyer. The mediation process involves a third person who is impartial and will listen to both sides and provide guidance on the next steps in reaching agreements. If you or your ex-spouse, feel mediation is not the right avenue, you will need the help of a family lawyer. Ask for recommendations from friends and family who have had a good experience with a law firm. Before you speak to a suggested law specialist, write down the questions you want to know the answers to and be ready to share advice by taking along any relevant financial information to ensure you gain the most from an initial consultation.