Dryklad: The New Face of Rainscreen Cladding in UK Construction

In-Opera Facades Ltd. has introduced Dryklad, an innovative rainscreen cladding support system set to transform the UK construction industry. Dryklad is a standout solution for architects, engineers, and construction professionals, offering a more efficient, cost-effective, and thermally superior alternative to traditional cladding systems.

A Novel Approach to Building Design

Dryklad’s unique system combines extruded aluminium brackets and A2 rated thermal isolator pads made from aerogel. This technology significantly reduces insulation needs in wall construction, potentially saving up to 27% on project costs compared to current support systems. Its lightweight yet sturdy design reduces the requirement for additional supports, cutting down on material use and lowering overall project expenses.

Founder’s Statement

Stephen Hull, the founder of Dryklad, shares his vision: “Our innovative Dryklad Support system, meticulously developed and now available in the market, is a testament to our dedication to performance and value. Our commitment to excellence, underpinned by a strategic response to the Building Safety Act, reflects our team’s extensive experience in the cladding industry. We understand the importance of meeting regulatory standards while delivering the best value for all stakeholders. We’re delighted to launch the first website for this brand, offering rich product information and an easy route for our customers to connect with our specialists, enhancing safety, performance, and overall value in architectural projects.”

Targeted at Construction Industry Professionals

Dryklad is specifically crafted for professionals in the UK construction industry, such as architects, building consultants, façade experts, and sustainability consultants. It meets the precise needs for specifying rainscreen cladding in large-scale building projects.

Introduction of New Website with AI Assistant



The launch of the new Dryklad website provides a detailed repository of product information, specifications, and images. A unique feature is the AI-powered assistant, designed to enhance visitor interactions and the overall site experience. This introduction marks a key development for Dryklad and its distributor, In-Opera Facades Ltd.

Special Launch Offer

Aligning with the website launch, Dryklad introduces a special offer of 10% off on first-time orders, subject to terms and conditions, demonstrating its commitment to providing exceptional value and service.

Dryklad’s Fundamental Values



Dryklad is guided by core values such as excellence, growth, innovation, accountability, and responsibility, influencing every part of the company’s operational and product development processes.