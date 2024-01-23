Tipsy Parties and CleanCo Unite to Deliver Exceptional Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Classes Throughout the UK

Tipsy Parties, the UK’s leading mobile cocktail classes and activities, co-founded by Jemma Palmer, a former star of ‘Gladiators,’ and acclaimed mixologist Russell Davies, is excited to announce a landmark partnership with CleanCo, the No.1 independent non-alcoholic brand founded by entrepreneur and British TV star Spencer Matthews in 2019. This collaboration will showcase CleanCo’s spirits in Tipsy Parties’ entire range of services and experiences.

Jemma Palmer, renowned for her energetic “Inferno” role in “Gladiators,” and Russell Davies, have steered Tipsy Parties to national acclaim as an award-winning brand offering unique and engaging cocktail experiences, including gin and tequila tastings and advanced molecular cocktails.

Tipsy Parties’ head mixologist, Daniel, has redeveloped the non-alcoholic cocktail recipes for this initiative to pair with CleanCo’s non-alcoholic spirits. The extensive cocktail menu at Tipsy Parties, featuring over 32 varieties, now includes a ‘make it clean’ option for each. Noteworthy new drinks include an elegant Old Fashioned with Clean W (Non-alcoholic whiskey alternative), and a revitalising Elderflower Cooler with Clean G (Non-alcoholic gin alternative), embodying the spirit of the British summer.

“We’re excited to bring together the creativity of Tipsy Parties and the innovative spirit of CleanCo,” said Russell, Co-founder of Tipsy Parties. “We believe everyone should enjoy great tasting cocktails with or without alcohol and this partnership will elevate our non-alcoholic offerings to be more inclusive and allow everyone to enjoy mixology to its fullest.”

Spencer Matthews has been pivotal in propelling CleanCo to the forefront of the non-alcoholic spirits scene. His ambition to offer high-quality, refined alternatives aligns with Tipsy Parties’ commitment to innovative and inclusive mixology.

Spencer spoke about the partnership with enthusiasm: ”I’m really excited that CleanCo has partnered with Tipsy Parties to provide incredible clean cocktail masterclasses, all over the UK on our behalf. When founding CleanCo, I wanted to create delicious tasting, premium, non-alcoholic spirits that can be used to create cocktails we know and love, only without the alcohol.”

These classes are tailor-made to be fun, engaging, and social, perfect for various events, and appealing to both those who abstain and those interested in a low-alcohol or sober lifestyle.

To discover more or to book a class, visit www.tipsyparties.co.uk or email Tipsy Parties at contactus@tipsyparties.co.uk.