The Big Retreat Festival 2024 Welcomes Ruby Wax

The Big Retreat Festival is delighted to announce that Ruby Wax, the celebrated comedian, author, and advocate for mental health, will be joining its star-studded line-up from May 24-27, 2024. Wax, renowned for her unique blend of humour and insight, is set to be a major draw at the much-anticipated festival dedicated to adventure and wellbeing.

Known for her straightforward approach to mental health, Ruby Wax has been a pivotal figure in challenging the stigma around mental illness. Her participation at the Festival underscores The Big Retreat Festival’s commitment to promoting well-being, self-care, and open dialogues on mental health topics.

Joining Ruby Wax are several high-profile headliners, including musicians Lucy Spraggan and The Feeling, style icon Gok Wan, Pussycat Dolls’ Kimberley Wyatt, Love Island’s Dr. Alex George, neuroscientist Baroness Susan Greenfield, television presenter Gail Porter, anti-ageing expert Dr Alka Patel, award-winning life coach Simon Ong, menopause expert Kate Rowe-Ham, fitness icon Mr Motivator, and well-being advocate Madeleine Shaw.

The Big Retreat transcends the typical festival experience, aiming to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul. Located in the picturesque Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the festival offers an inspiring mix of talks, fitness and yoga classes, arts and crafts, wild swimming, wood fired saunas, delectable food, and stellar musical acts.

Expressing her excitement, Amber Lort-Phillips, co-founder of The Big Retreat Festival, said: “We are beyond excited to welcome Ruby Wax to our incredible line-up of performers and speakers. Ruby’s passion for mental wellness aligns perfectly with The Festival’s ethos. Her presence will no doubt be a highlight and truly memorable.”

Tickets for The Big Retreat Festival, a celebration of talent, diversity, and holistic health, are now available. This year’s festival is poised to offer an experience that will linger in the memories of its attendees.

For more details on The Big Retreat Festival and to secure tickets, please visit www.thebigretreatfestival.com.