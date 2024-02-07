Top Marbella broker and developer, Solvilla, promotes Stacy Welch to CEO

February 2024 – Marbella-based Luxury broker and developer, Solvilla has announced the appointment of Stacy Welch to CEO.

Stacy joined the firm in 2016 as sales director before becoming a partner in the firm. Originally from Marbella, he held senior positions in both sales corporations and real estate industries across Spain before joining Solvilla.

In his new position, Stacy will be responsible for overseeing the Solvilla business strategy, focusing on continued growth in the luxury Marbella market across Real Estate Brokerage, Property Development, Project Management and Asset Management services.

He takes over the top position from Solvilla founder, Torgeir Wemmestad – Haaland, who will remains involved as Chairman and will continue with his responsibility for the capital investments.

Torgeir Wemmestad–Haaland commented: After eight years with the company, and a tremendous success driving the sales side of the organisation to new heights, we are delighted to confirm the Solvilla board elected Stacy Welch as the company’s new CEO. Stacy’s excellent leadership skills have been evident from the moment he joined the business and we are confident in his ability to oversee continued growth and success in his new role.’’

Stacy Welch commented: “It’s with great pleasure and pride I take on this very exciting challenge leading the next chapter of the Solvilla. As part of the executive leadership team, I’ve really enjoyed building new relationships with our fantastic network of clients and contacts around the world. Torgeir and I will still work hand in hand on the big matters, as we have done these past years. This feels like a natural step now he will be spending more time traveling between Norway and Spain.’’

In addition to Stacy’s promotion to CEO, Georges Rabbat and Alex Petrov have been named as partners. They have both been with the company for more than five years and have been a vital part of helping make Solvilla the leading player in the prime real estate market of Marbella. Together with Daniel Tienda, COO, they will form part of the executive leadership team.

Solvilla is renowned for buying, selling and developing high-end residences across Marbella’s prime locations including the Golden Mile, Sierra Blanca, Nueva Andalucía and La Quinta. Solvilla’s team consist of a handpicked network of skilled property advisors, project managers and architects dedicated to realising their clients’ visions.