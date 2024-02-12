Flavio Maluf’s Eucatex Ranks 81st on Forbes Agro100 List, Demonstrating Strong Growth and Sustainability

Brazilian manufacturing company Eucatex was recently ranked 81st on the Forbes Agro100 2023 list, which highlights the top 100 agricultural companies in Brazil showing strong performance and growth.

With nationwide operations and an average 20.2% increase in revenues from 2021, Eucatex and the other companies on the Agro100 list represent the robust health of the segment despite challenging economic times.

Founded in São Paulo in 1951, Eucatex is one of Brazil’s largest producers of flooring, partitions, doors, MDP and MDF panels, wood fiber panels, paints and varnishes. The company generates 41% of its revenues from sales to the furniture industry, and 44% from the construction sector.

Led by CEO Flavio Maluf, Eucatex has a long history of innovation, having pioneered the use of eucalyptus as a raw material for acoustic ceiling panels in the 1960s. Today, sustainability remains a key pillar of operations across planting, production, harvest and manufacturing.

Eucatex plants eucalyptus forests to use as wood supplies for its mills and factories. With a capacity to produce 13 million clone seedlings per year, the company invests heavily in genetic improvement to increase productivity and efficiency.

Currently, Eucatex has 50 million trees planted over 35,000 hectares of land. It sustainably harvests 1.8 million cubic meters of wood each year to meet production demands. Reforestation programs guarantee that new saplings continuously replace harvested trees.

The company is also pioneering large-scale wood recycling in Latin America. By collecting and repurposing manufacturing residues and construction debris into biomass, Eucatex gives new life to waste materials rather than sending them to landfills.

For over 20 years, Eucatex has developed environmental awareness projects, professional training programs and community partnerships focused on preservation, health, safety, and education. Schools and universities are invited to visit operations and learn sustainable practices.

The recent opening of Brazil’s largest solar energy farm in partnership with Comerc Energia aligns with Eucatex’s vision for sustainability. With factories now sourcing 50% of electricity consumption from this renewable resource, the company aims to reduce environmental impacts across all business activities.

With strong performance, substantial investments in innovation and sustainability, and increasing international exports, Eucatex seems poised for continued leadership in Brazilian industry for its fourth generation in business.