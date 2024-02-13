SHICRET by Albert XL: English Edition of the Controversial Infidelity Guide
Albert XL Arnaiz, esteemed Spanish author and infidelity adviser, has launched the English version of his contentious book, SHICRET: How to Be Unfaithful Without Getting Caught. Celebrated in the Hispanic community, the book elucidates the SHICRET methodology, a sevenfold path to discreet extramarital activities.
Timed with “Mistress Day”, Arnaiz is set to engage with English-speaking readers, following his notable presence in the media landscapes of Spain and Miami, including appearances on various media outlets, including Telemundo (NBC), Univision, AmericaTV, Telecinco, and Antena 3.
SHICRET® integrates the notion of a “Big Secret” with a comprehensive 7-step approach to clandestine relationships, encapsulated by the acronym: Secrecy, Hearing, Intimating, Cohabitating, Reiterating, Evading, and Terminating.
The essence of the book is to provide strategic advice to those already involved in or considering embarking on secretive romantic engagements.
Available in English on Amazon, SHICRET challenges traditional self-help paradigms, inviting a reevaluation of the moral complexities surrounding infidelity.
