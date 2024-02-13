SHICRET by Albert XL: English Edition of the Controversial Infidelity Guide

Albert XL Arnaiz, esteemed Spanish author and infidelity adviser, has launched the English version of his contentious book, SHICRET: How to Be Unfaithful Without Getting Caught. Celebrated in the Hispanic community, the book elucidates the SHICRET methodology, a sevenfold path to discreet extramarital activities.

Timed with “Mistress Day”, Arnaiz is set to engage with English-speaking readers, following his notable presence in the media landscapes of Spain and Miami, including appearances on various media outlets, including Telemundo (NBC), Univision, AmericaTV, Telecinco, and Antena 3.

SHICRET® integrates the notion of a “Big Secret” with a comprehensive 7-step approach to clandestine relationships, encapsulated by the acronym: Secrecy, Hearing, Intimating, Cohabitating, Reiterating, Evading, and Terminating.

The essence of the book is to provide strategic advice to those already involved in or considering embarking on secretive romantic engagements.

Available in English on Amazon, SHICRET challenges traditional self-help paradigms, inviting a reevaluation of the moral complexities surrounding infidelity.

For more information, visit the official SHICRET website or follow SHICRET on social media.

About the author:

I’m Albert XL Arnaiz, from Barcelona, presently in my forties. For many years, I’ve cheated on various people, and the truth is that it’s worked out very well for me! I have experienced unique, unrepeatable, and incredible sensations and experiences. Moreover, being unfaithful has positively changed my life, transforming me into a better version of myself. Thanks to having an affair, I even decided to change partners and had a wonderful daughter. I have no regrets and nothing to hide, and, of course, I would do it over again if I could go back in time. I hope you don’t judge me for what I did and much less for writing this book. I am not in favor of cheating, but I am not against it. We dare so little, yet life is so short!

About SHICRET:

Web: SHICRET.net where you can request consulting, coaching and more information about infidelity training courses.