Baldwins Travel Makes Its Mark in Lincolnshire with a Brand New Grantham Store

Baldwins Travel Agency, distinguished for its award-winning service in the South, is branching out into Lincolnshire, unveiling its very first store in Grantham, signalling a key development in its strategic expansion.

The agency, which has been a cornerstone of the travel industry for more than 120 years and operates nine branches throughout Kent and Sussex, has seen ownership pass from the Baldwin family to Mr Botting, then to the Marks family, before its latest transition to new ownership in 2021.

Set to open its doors in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, the Grantham branch is currently receiving a facelift, with the grand opening planned for March 4th.

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, Dan Shaw, the agency’s Chief Commercial Officer, shared insights into Baldwins Travel Agency’s plans to expand its footprint by acquiring new businesses, aiming to enhance its comprehensive travel services for an expanded customer base.

The positive reception from the Grantham community has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to its expansion goals, driven by its reputation for delivering top-notch customer service, leveraging extensive travel knowledge, and offering a wide array of travel options.

Dan Shaw expressed his optimism about the company’s growth trajectory: “Following the planned opening in Grantham, we are thrilled to further expand our operations through strategic acquisitions,” he said. “We are actively seeking opportunities to acquire travel businesses that align with our values and commitment to delivering unforgettable travel experiences to our customers.”

The focus on acquisitions underlines Baldwins Travel Agency’s dedication to enhancing its travel experiences across a wider geographical scope by incorporating the strengths and resources of other travel businesses into its operations.

As it looks to the future, Baldwins Travel Agency is committed to identifying suitable new locations for expansion across the UK and exploring other business models beyond traditional retail, drawing on Shaw’s extensive background.

Employing 54 travel professionals, many of whom have spent their entire careers with Baldwins, the agency boasts experts in various travel specialities, including cruises, safaris, and winter sports, with specialists covering destinations from the USA and Canada to Australia, New Zealand, and the Caribbean.

For further information on Baldwins Travel Agency and its plans for growth, please visit www.baldwinstravel.co.uk.