About To Paint a Swimming Pool? Don’t Start Without Reading These 4 Tips

Do you want to update your swimming pool? Is money a concern? Consider painting the pool to get the desired result. However, you must know the proper steps to protect the pool while seeing the transformation you desire.

Use an epoxy paint designed specifically for pools. This paint will adhere properly and prevent water degradation and wear. Preparing your pool properly before painting and choosing the appropriate application materials ensures the best results. Following application, properly caring for the new paint as it cures will allow it to endure for years under the water. With the right approach, you can update the look of your pool while extending its lifespan through repainting.

Preparing the Pool Surface

Properly prepare the surface before painting. First, drain all the water from the pool and allow two or three days for it to thoroughly dry. Check closely for any cracks or holes in the plaster surface and patch these using a swimming pool patching compound. Use a wire brush to remove any loose plaster or flaking paint. Finally, clean the entire surface with trisodium phosphate (TSP) to remove oils, dirt, or chalking. This will allow the new Swimming Pool Paint to properly adhere.

Choosing the Right Paint

You must select a paint specifically designed for submersion in water. Oil-based enamel and standard latex paints will fail quickly in a pool environment. Opt for a 100% epoxy paint made for swimming pools. Epoxy paints provide maximum adhesion and the hardest finish, allowing them to withstand constant underwater pressure. They resist fading or chalking even after years in the water. Purchase enough paint to complete the project in a single session, avoiding lap marks between coats. A dealer can help you find the paint you need quickly and easily.

Proper Paint Application

Be sure to apply epoxy pool paint only when air and surface temperatures remain between 50-90°F for proper curing. Do not paint in direct sunlight, which causes the finish to dry too quickly. Use roller extension poles to reach the entire surface without climbing in and out. Apply two coats of paint using overlapping strokes, allowing each coat to fully dry per manufacturer instructions before adding another. Mix paint thoroughly before and during application. Maintain a wet edge to prevent lap marks and brush marks. Paint from the deep end toward the shallow end for best results.

Curing and Refilling

Once painted, allow the epoxy finish a full seven days to cure before refilling your pool with water. This ensures the paint has time to fully harden so that filling pressure does not cause any damage. During the curing period, run the pool pump and filtration system for at least 12 hours total to circulate air. Make sure all valves are open so water can flow freely when refilling. Fill the pool slowly at first, checking for any leaks or issues with the fresh paint. Once full, allow the water to balance chemically before swimming. Test and adjust the chemical levels as needed.

Applying a new coat of epoxy paint can extend the life of your pool while providing a beautiful new appearance. Follow these key preparation, application, and curing steps when undertaking a DIY pool repainting project. Take care to choose products specifically designed for pool use and allow proper curing time. With some diligence, you can achieve professional-quality results.