WJA Celebrated by InvestmentNews as a Top Employer for Fifth Consecutive Year

InvestmentNews has today released its Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors ranking, with Willis Johnson & Associates earning a spot for the fifth consecutive time. The firm ranked 16th among companies with 15-29 employees.

The prestigious InvestmentNews awards recognise firms that excel in promoting employee satisfaction, professional development, career opportunities, and prioritising the well-being of their staff.

“We’ve always been firm believers that when we treat our employees well, our employees turn around to offer our clients unparalleled service,” said Willis Johnson & Associates President, Nick Johnson, CFA®, CFP®. “It’s of the utmost importance to continue investing money, time, and resources in our staff so we can continue to grow in both excellence and innovation.”

Being part of this elite category for five consecutive years highlights an exceptional and respected company culture that is both acknowledged and valued by the employees. The team at Willis Johnson & Associates is committed to their well-being and utilises insights from previous experiences to keep advancing as a leading wealth management firm in Houston.

In the year 2023, Willis Johnson & Associates hit a significant milestone by reaching $1B in Assets Under Management and Advisement, indicating a parallel growth in client assets and staff numbers. The firm is actively recruiting for roles in financial advising, client operations, tax, and portfolio management to facilitate its projected growth.

“Ultimately, we’re trying to create a firm where people want to be and are proud to be,” Johnson mentioned. “We create paths for growth and educational opportunities to get there, we offer flexibility and great benefits, and we create space to pause and connect as a team through social events and company retreats when we hit major milestones. We’re a people-first business and that starts with taking care of our team as the backbone of the firm.”