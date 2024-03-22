11 Surprising Features of Telegram

Telegram, a messaging app known for its privacy and security features, offers a range of functionalities that set it apart from other messaging platforms. Immensely popular, the app is reported to have 1.5 billion users worldwide. It’s currently the fourth most popular messaging app available. Telegram offers some surprising features that contribute to its popularity.

1. Secret Chats with Self-Destructing Messages

One of Telegram’s most popular features is the ability to have secret chats with end-to-end encryption. What makes chatting on the app even more secure is the option for self-destructing messages. Users can set a timer for messages, ensuring they disappear after being read, adding an extra layer of privacy to conversations. This is one of the main features that draws users in. Some users opt for self-destructing messages for privacy, while others simply find this feature fun to use.

2. Cloud-Based Messaging

Telegram uses cloud-based messaging. This is different from other messaging apps that typically store data on local devices. This means users can access their messages from multiple devices without any hassles. Whether you’re switching between your phone, tablet, or computer, your chat history remains synchronized and readily available.

3. Casino Games on Telegram

Telegram not only excels in messaging but also surprises users with the ability to play casino games directly on the platform. Through dedicated bots and channels within the app, users can access a variety of casino games and sites. Bettors opting to play on Lucky Block with Telegram can even use cryptocurrencies as payment to buy in, wager, and withdraw their winnings. Offering casino games in the app transforms Telegram into a unique entertainment hub for gamers and from slots to traditional card games, there is something for everyone.

4. Telegram Bots for Automation

Telegram allows the integration of bots into chats, offering a unique and often surprising feature for app users. Bots on Telegram can perform various tasks, from getting news updates to providing language translation or even placing wagers. Users can even create their own custom bots for specific needs, adding a layer of automation to their Telegram experience. This feature is not only useful but also fun for most Telegram users.

5. File Sharing up to 2 GB

While many messaging apps have limitations on file sizes for sharing, Telegram breaks the mold by allowing users to send files up to a whopping 2 GB. Sharing big files is especially useful for Telegram app users who connect to the app for work and need to share large documents or images with other users.

6. Multiple Accounts on a Single Device

For users with more than one Telegram account, the app provides a surprising feature – the ability to run multiple accounts on a single device. This is convenient for individuals who want to keep personal and professional accounts separate without the need for multiple devices.

7. Telegram Passport for Secure Identity Verification

Telegram Passport is a special in-app feature designed to enhance user verification for services that require identity checks. Users can securely upload and store their documents within the app, and when a service requests verification, Telegram confirms the user’s identity without exposing the actual documents. All personal data is stored using end-to-end encryption, so original documents like passports or driver’s licenses remain secure. Nobody should take online safety for granted, and this built in security feature lets users practice good online safety habits in an easy and user-friendly way.

8. Voice Chats in Groups

Once again, Telegram surprises users and offers more than the features of just a typical messaging app. With Telegram groups can initiate voice chats which are great for casual discussion, work, and more. Voice chats encourage users to connect with one another from anywhere in the world.

9. Built-in Photo and Video Editor

Telegram surprises users with its built-in photo and video editor. While many messaging apps allow basic edits, Telegram’s editor provides a fairly large range of tools for enhancing images and videos directly within the app. Users can add captions, apply filters, and even draw on their media before sharing.

10. Animated Stickers and GIFs

Expressing emotions goes beyond emojis on Telegram. Thanks to the app’s support for animated stickers and GIFs, users can choose from a large library of animated stickers or even create their own, adding a fun and lively dimension to conversations with friends and family.

11. Cross-Platform Support

Telegram ensures a hassle-free experience across various platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS. This means Telegram users can easily swap between devices and in doing so, won’t lose their chat history.

Conclusion

Since it was created in 2013, Telegram has steadily been adding new features and abilities and growing its user base. Now, app users can enjoy cross-platform support, betting via the app, bot support, and even self-destructing messages. As the app continues to grow in popularity, the list of special features will surely grow, too.