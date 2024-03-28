London Hosts the Singular UK Vintage Poster Market Once More

London’s Gipsy Hill Taproom is set to host the UK’s unique vintage poster market again on the 13th and 14th of April, under the banner of Projekt Mkt Vintage Poster Market.

This biannual event, distinguished as the only one of its kind across the UK, invites enthusiasts of art and design to delve into a collection of authentic vintage posters, ephemera, and limited edition prints, with prices beginning at just £10.

The exhibition will feature a lineup of esteemed exhibitors, including Cool Walls, Room 12A, Orson and Welles, Johannes and Philip and Nick Reed Film Posters, promising a rich and varied showcase.

Projekt Mkt is orchestrated by Projekt 26, an independent vintage poster shop in London, helmed by Harriet Williams and Sylwia Newman. The store prides itself on its focus on the mid-20th-century ‘Polish School of Posters’ art movement.

Harriet shared her excitement about the event, stating: “We are thrilled to be bringing Projekt Mkt Vintage Poster Market back to London.

“Projekt Mkt celebrates the rich history and enduring appeal of vintage graphic art, and each pop-up stall is meticulously curated and run by friendly and knowledgeable dealers.

“Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer, Projekt Mkt offers an unparalleled selection of vintage treasures that promise to transform any room in an instant.”

The market aims to offer a nostalgic journey through time, presenting a chance to explore thousands of original vintage posters in a single space.

Adding to the sentiment, Harriet remarked: “A vintage poster is more than just a piece of art; it’s an enduring treasure which links us to a moment and place in times gone by. Street posters were designed to speak directly to passers by, so offer an instant connection, but there are a multitude of elements to relate to beyond their striking graphics.

“Whether it’s discovering a poster featuring your favourite film, actor, band, or place, or realising that it’s created by a world-class artist, vintage posters hold the power to resonate on a personal level and stir emotions. Each poster tells a story, and finding one that holds special meaning to you can be an incredibly rewarding experience.”

Entry to Projekt Mkt is gratis, though advance booking is required. Tickets can be reserved through designmynight, with a 10% discount on the core range at the Gipsy Hill Taproom available on the day of the event.

Visit www.projekt26.com/market for further information.