Electrip Global’s ZES and electrip Join Hubject’s Expansive EV Charging Network

Electrip Global Ltd’s subsidiaries, ZES and electrip, have entered into a pivotal partnership with Hubject, the world’s leading EV charging network, to advance e-roaming services for electric vehicles.

In a significant step towards enhancing the electric vehicle infrastructure, ZES, a premier charge point operator from Turkey, and electrip, an emerging CPO in the European scene, have forged a strategic alliance with Hubject, the ultimate provider of global charging networks for EVs. The collaboration, ratified on 21st March by İ. Sinan Ak of Electrip Global Ltd and Christian Hahn of Hubject, links around 4000 ZES stations in Turkey and electrip’s extensive network in countries such as Italy, France, Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Montenegro, and Poland with Hubject’s sprawling e-roaming network. This integration aims to offer a cohesive and efficient charging experience for EV drivers across Europe by connecting them with a vast network of e-mobility service providers.

İ. Sinan Ak, CEO of Electrip Global Ltd, shared insights into the partnership: “We launched ZES in 2018 to support electric vehicle owners in Turkey with our intra and intercity charging stations, and recently introduced “electrip” in Europe to speed up the electric vehicle revolution. As state-of-the-art brands, we are glad to sign this valuable partnership with Hubject. This collaboration will help us to make electric vehicles more accessible and usable throughout Turkey and European countries. This is an essential part of our overall plan to reduce carbon emissions and protect our planet with our contribution to the expansion of e-mobility ecosystem.”

Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject, commented on the new partnership: “We’re happy to welcome ZES and electrip into the inter-charge CPO network. This partnership will help them to strengthen their infrastructure in the countries where they operate. It means thousands of EV drivers will be able to easily find and use ZES and electrip charging stations and others that are part of Hubject’s e-roaming network, which in turn is a big step in the right direction of encouraging drivers to switch to electric.”

This collaborative venture is a crucial development in the expansion and integration of the EV charging network, facilitating a more seamless and accessible e-mobility ecosystem across Europe.