New Rush Hall School to Unveil Modular Creative and Fitness Hub by GCS Cabins

New Rush Hall School, located in Ilford, is poised to expand its educational offerings with the addition of a third modular building from GCS Cabins, this time introducing a state-of-the-art gym and music suite. Scheduled for installation in May, this initiative continues the school’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and stimulating environment for pupils with social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) difficulties.

The school, catering to students aged 5 to 16 with SEMH needs, emphasises a bespoke and engaging educational journey for its 80 pupils, underlining the vital role of a conducive learning environment in their development.

Mr. Walters, the Executive Headteacher, praised the collaboration with GCS Cabins: “We have used GCS Cabins for two modular buildings and are in the process of commissioning a third. We needed additional space to provide therapy rooms and break-out spaces for our pupils in order to enhance their wellbeing. The spaces created by GCS Cabins have enabled us to do that.”

GCS Cabins has been the preferred choice for modular classrooms at New Rush Hall School, delivering versatile and custom-fitted spaces that align with the school’s educational ethos.

The upcoming building is designed to be a comprehensive Creative and Fitness Hub, including a gym and music studio, aimed at broadening the extracurricular landscape for the students.

On the significance of the new addition, Mr. Walters elaborated: “The third modular building, which is currently in progress, will provide us with a Creative and Fitness Hub, which will incorporate a gym, boxing facilities and a recording studio. This latest hub will provide additional opportunities for our pupils to access facilities that they would not normally have. These spaces will encourage creativity, develop talents, and have a positive impact on our pupils’ fitness and mental health, which will be of huge benefit.”

The addition of a modular gym and music suite is designed to encourage more students to participate in extracurricular activities. A study by Public Health England found that participation in extracurricular activities has a positive effect on student attainment. Physical activity has also been linked to improved classroom behaviour across the whole school.

Modular classrooms from GCS Cabins offer the flexibility to create dynamic and inclusive educational spaces, tailored to the unique requirements of each institution.

Commending GCS Cabins for their role in the project, Mr. Walter said: “GCS Cabins have been involved with the design and production from the start of this Hub and the previous hubs. Their expertise and knowledge has been of great value and has helped us to design spaces that are fit for purpose. They have been flexible and supportive and enabled us to fulfill our vision. Their communication is excellent, and they have gone above and beyond in terms of trying to meet our needs whilst remaining hugely competitive and cost-effective.”

The project is set to be completed in May, including all necessary groundworks and service connections, underscoring GCS Cabins’ ability to deliver tailored and impactful educational spaces within a short timeframe.