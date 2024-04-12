Derby’s Glowfrog Video Production Secures Fourth Successive Excellence Award

Derby-based Glowfrog Video Production has been awarded the ThreeBestRated® Excellence Award for the fourth year in a row, continuing its streak of excellence in the video production domain.

Glowfrog has carved a niche for itself in producing superior business videos, with a focus on corporate video production. The company has been instrumental in assisting businesses to leverage video marketing for attracting new customers, providing a top-rated, all-encompassing video production service. Their services have been highly acclaimed by a broad spectrum of clients from various industries.

Having collaborated with esteemed organisations such as Mercedes-Benz, Marks & Spencer, and the University of Derby over the last year, Glowfrog has been recognised with the ThreeBestRated® Excellence Award for 2024.

The award is based on a comprehensive 50-point inspection that assesses businesses on several key factors, including their experience, service quality, customer satisfaction, and competitive pricing.

This recognition underscores Glowfrog’s commitment to delivering exceptional video production services, a commitment that was also honoured with the ‘Best UK Corporate Video Production Company’ award by Vidsaga.

On the occasion of these accolades, Matt Middleton, the Director of Glowfrog, commented: “We’re committed to consistently exceeding expectations and ensuring our clients’ visions come to life. We are immensely honoured and humbled to receive these awards, which are a testament to the dedication and creativity of our talented team.”

Businesses interested in enhancing their presence with professional video content are invited to book a no-charge consultation with Glowfrog via their website.