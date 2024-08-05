UK Holistic Entrepreneurs Awarded for Excellence After Turning Hypnotherapy Training into Six-Figure Business

Bertie Ekperigin and Philippa Gray, the multi-award-winning Co-Founders of The Rise & Shine Academy, have been honoured with an Excellence Award from Big Business Events after rapidly transforming their freelance hypnotherapy careers into a flourishing six-figure enterprise, based in Cheltenham.

Since their launch in 2019, they have navigated numerous challenges and are now assisting other hypnotherapists in achieving emotional freedom and business success.

The pair met during hypnotherapy training and quickly realised they shared a common passion for industry excellence and a thirst for knowledge. Initially running separate clinical practices, they collaborated to create a corporate hypnotherapy course, only to face the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Undeterred, they pivoted to an affordable online course, which they later expanded into a comprehensive 50-week accredited diploma in Personal & Professional Development.

Their journey has been characterised by resilience and adaptability. They invested significantly in self-development, including mentorships with renowned figures such as Marisa Peer, Freddie and Anthony Jacquin, and Suzy Ashworth, spending a combined £200,000 on personal development and a further £100,000 on business growth. This dedication has paid off, as their courses now attract numerous clients through their dynamic energy and commitment to transformative teaching.

One of their notable achievements includes creating “The 21 Day Collection,” a highly impactful set of personal development courses offering 21 days of coaching content for £21. Additionally, their online done-with-you group programme for hypnotherapists has evolved into a sought-after online certified Diploma as well as energetic in-person live events hosted at high-end venues, drawing participants eager to advance their skills under their expert guidance.

The Rise & Shine Academy’s commitment to their clients is evident in their holistic approach, addressing the mind, body, and spirit. They have helped their clients not only gain knowledge but also achieve profound personal growth and emotional healing. Their programmes have seen hypnotherapists who had previously given up on their dreams regain confidence and start successful practices, creating a ripple effect that has touched thousands of lives.

Their business now boasts two cohorts annually, training 40 clients each year, with a record launch generating £150,000. They have also received multiple accolades, including the Excellence Award from Big Business Events for their contributions to hypnotherapy training.

Hypnotherapist Victoria Racey said: ”I wish I’d found this 20 years ago – it would have saved me so much, time, effort and money because I would have done things so differently.”

Looking ahead, Bertie and Philippa are focused on expanding their reach. They aim to attract spiritual superconscious seekers by reworking their products into accessible bundles and emphasising personal branding. Their story is a powerful testament to the importance of resilience, adaptability, and unwavering belief in limitless possibilities.

For more information, please visit www.heretoshine.co.uk