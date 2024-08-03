Monica Di Natale Receives Service Excellence Award as Tecla Languages Introduces New Spanish Immersive Programme

Tecla Languages Ltd is delighted to announce that its founder, Monica Di Natale, has been honoured with the “Service Excellence Award” from Big Business Events. This prestigious accolade recognises Monica’s 17 years of innovative work in language education and her outstanding contributions to the field.

Since founding Tecla Languages in 2007, Monica has been a pioneering force in immersive language education. Her dedication and unique approach have set high standards across the UK, and this recognition from Big Business Events highlights the significant impact of her work. The award not only celebrates Monica’s achievements but also marks a key milestone in the journey of Tecla Languages.

The award is a testament to Monica’s continued commitment to excellence, further supported by her involvement with Big Business Events. Under the guidance of Forbes Council Coach Adam Stott, Monica has gained invaluable insights into branding, social media, marketing, and business strategy. This mentorship has played a crucial role in shaping the strategic direction of Tecla Languages and driving its growth.

“Winning at Big Business Events is a tremendous honour and a testament to the dedication and passion that have driven Tecla Languages for 17 years,” said Monica Di Natale, Founder of Tecla Languages. “This award recognises our past achievements and motivates us as we work towards launching our new Spanish immersive experience. We look forward to providing UK students with a transformative learning journey in Spain, building on our proven model of immersive education.”

In addition to this honour, Monica has announced the development of a new immersive Spanish language programme, set to launch in Spain next year. This new initiative will complement the company’s successful English language courses offered in the UK to foreign students. The Spanish programme aims to provide UK students with an authentic and engaging learning opportunity, reflecting the same immersive approach that has driven Tecla Languages’ success.

Tecla Languages’ approach to immersive education is supported by research from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL), which shows that immersive environments can improve language proficiency by up to 30% more than traditional methods. Monica’s vision of combining personal dedication with innovative educational practices continues to drive the company’s success.

The upcoming launch of the Spanish language experience reflects Monica’s commitment to delivering impactful and personalised learning opportunities. This new offering will build on Tecla Languages’ reputation for excellence and further extend its reach.

For further information, please visit tecla-languages.co.uk.