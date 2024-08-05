Focused Personal Training Launches Total Body Reset Plan and Celebrates Dual Milestone

Focused Personal Training, based in a private studio in Southampton, proudly marks its 5th anniversary with notable achievements, including the prestigious Impact Award at Big Business Events. The studio has positively transformed the lives of over 300 Southampton residents through its customised fitness coaching programmes.

Starting the week of 12th August, Focused Personal Training is excited to introduce a new 6-week Total Body Reset Plan aimed at easing the mental strain of fitness. The programme seeks to foster a supportive community where participants can connect with peers, counteracting the isolation often felt in gyms. At Focused Personal Training, the belief is in collective success and understanding the common obstacles everyone faces.

Participants begin with a one-to-one session to evaluate their current fitness levels and outline their goals and the necessary steps to achieve them. The emphasis is on achieving results swiftly to maintain motivation, with a coach dedicating three hours each week to each participant. Every participant receives a personalised plan for optimal results, ensuring continuous support. Weekly coaching on behavioural changes related to health and fitness maximises results. At the end of the 6 weeks, participants have another one-to-one session to review their progress, celebrate their successes, and develop a long-term plan.

Since its founding, Focused Personal Training has been dedicated to assisting individuals in overcoming various health challenges, regaining physical independence, rediscovering their energy and confidence, and reclaiming their ability to live life fully. The studio’s Founder, Megan Batchelor, a seasoned competitive powerlifter and personal trainer with over a decade of experience, established the facility from a deep passion for empowering individuals through strength and resilience.

Angie, a 44-year-old client from Shirley, shared her experience: “After nearly 4 years since stepping into a gym, surgery on both knees, and a baby, I was ready to give up on myself… but I decided to give personal training a go. By God, did I hit the right place?! In a matter of weeks training with the FPT team, I’m often in tears and utter shock at the changes I’m experiencing every day. I love the way my trainers adapt exercises to meet me at my level and implement various techniques to help me achieve what I didn’t think would be possible. The space is vibrant and does not intimidate; there is a sense of community with others who train with you. If you’re looking for motivation, professionalism, and fun, FPT has the best package!”

Despite the thriving community of dedicated individuals who support and inspire each other, Focused Personal Training encountered significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. On 20th March 2020, the studio had to close its doors indefinitely due to the nationwide lockdown. Amid the uncertainty, the founder’s two sisters, both NHS doctors, were on the front lines, adding to the emotional toll of the period. Just two days into the lockdown, the founder received the news of her third pregnancy in three years, further intensifying the sense of an uncertain future.

The pandemic highlighted the importance of social connection and the irreplaceable value of in-person workouts. Although the studio adapted by offering online coaching, it became evident that the core of their mission lay in the power of community and shared physical experiences. The loyalty and support from the client community during this time were profoundly touching, showcasing collective resilience and commitment.

The global health crisis underscored the critical need for physical resilience and proactive health management. Recognising the necessity to expand their reach and impact, the founder committed to growing both the team and her own leadership skills. This dedication has led to the recruitment of compassionate and experienced fitness coaches who share the mission of transforming lives through fitness.

In the three years following the final lockdown, Focused Personal Training has broadened its influence, growing from assisting dozens to hundreds of individuals on their journey towards improved health and quality of life. The studio continues to uphold the belief that fitness is about freedom—empowering people to live their lives with confidence, energy, and without limitations.

The Impact Award at Big Business Events stands as a testament to the studio’s significant contributions to the community and its unwavering commitment to making a difference. Focused Personal Training remains dedicated to nurturing a supportive and vibrant community where fitness is not just a goal but a way of life. As the studio looks ahead, it aims to continue making a positive impact, one person at a time.

For more information, please contact Focused Personal Training at enquiries@focusedpt.co.uk, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook @focusedptuk.