Andreas Andreas Receives Brand of the Future Award for 360 Shutters and Blinds Ltd

Andreas Demetriou, Founder of 360 Shutters and Blinds Ltd, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Brand of the Future’ Award by Big Business Events. This accolade celebrates Andreas’s impressive journey from his humble beginnings on a farm to establishing a successful business with a turnover nearing half a million pounds.

The Brand of the Future Award from Big Business Events, established by Adam Stott, acknowledges Andreas’s dedication and innovation. This recognition highlights the impact of his commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service. Andreas’s belief in taking decisive action and avoiding regret has been a driving force behind his success.

Andreas’s journey began on a farm in Cyprus before he moved to the UK, where he spent ten years mastering his craft as a carpenter, followed by eight years working as a blind fitter and learning the intricacies of the blinds industry. In 2021, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Andreas took a bold step by launching 360 Shutters and Blinds Ltd with little more than his expertise, substantial debt, and determination to succeed.

Andreas said: “I started with nothing but debt and a dream. I was deeply in the red, but I knew I had the skills and drive to make it work.”

The initial years were challenging. Andreas faced the hurdles of establishing supplier relationships and building a customer base, with his first year marked by financial losses. Misguided advice to draw a high wage worsened his early financial difficulties, but seeking professional guidance helped him pivot his strategy.

Andreas added: “I had to sacrifice my earnings per job just to build my accounts and gain trust from suppliers. It was a difficult period, but my persistence and patience eventually paid off.”

His efforts bore fruit as he developed a strong portfolio and secured ongoing work with multiple companies, allowing him to enhance his business’s reputation and secure better discounts with suppliers.

Andreas’s effective time management and strong supplier relationships played a key role in his company’s growth. This exposure helped him build a robust portfolio and attract more clients, further strengthening his market position.

Andreas continued: “As I started to grow, I learned more about the products available and how to integrate them into my services. Making quick decisions and taking action became essential for progress.

“I want to take my kids to school without worrying about finances, and achieving this level of success is incredibly rewarding. This award reflects not just our past achievements but also our future potential.”

With the business now on solid footing, Andreas is focused on further growth and expansion. He remains committed to seeking new opportunities, continuing to provide superior service and expanding the 360 Shutters and Blinds team.

For more information, please visit www.360shuttersandblinds.com.