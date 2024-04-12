INTO’s PASS Scheme: A Gateway to US Visa Success for International Students

INTO University Partnerships is at the forefront of supporting international students through the US visa application process with its innovative Pre-Arrival Success Services (PASS) scheme, especially crucial in regions where visa attainment is a hurdle.

The PASS scheme, a brainchild of INTO University Partnerships, is designed to provide intensive visa support and guidance to international students eager to embark on their educational journey in the US. This service, offered free of charge, has been pivotal in assisting over 2000 students from diverse nations such as India, Vietnam, Pakistan, Turkey, Kenya, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and Kazakhstan in securing their F-1 visas.

Distinguished by its thorough approach, the PASS scheme offers a realistic interview simulation led by expert advisors, moving beyond basic visa assistance. It includes individual mock interviews, interactive workshops, and detailed webinars that thoroughly navigate the visa application process.

Highlighting the personalised nature of the scheme, Jacquie Serr, Vice President of Enrolment at INTO University Partnerships, remarked: “When it comes to a students’ enrolment journey, it is vital that we meet them where they are, offering support and services in areas of high stress. The US visa process and how decisions are made on an F-1 visa can be confusing for students and their families to navigate. What makes PASS different is that we take the time to work individually with students – each student, their goals and background are unique, and so is each 1:1 session our advisors have with students. Human interaction is important here, not just for visa success but for student success.”

Laura Nye, Manager of the PASS Scheme, stated the scheme’s core aim: “The US international student visa application and interview is a complicated and challenging process for many students. Our primary goal with the PASS program is to build students’ confidence throughout the visa process as they prepare to embark on their academic journey in the US.”

Initiated in 2020 to assist students from lower visa success rate regions, the PASS scheme has evolved into a crucial support system, markedly improving students’ likelihood of visa approval.

The scheme’s webinars offer an in-depth look into various aspects of the visa application process, culminating in an interactive Q&A session, allowing students to clarify their doubts.

Expanding on the scheme’s offerings, Laura Nye noted: “Our program is designed to cover every aspect of the US visa process for students. We provide students with comprehensive information and the opportunity to address any concerns or questions they may have. We also facilitate connections with student experience teams at our partner universities and provide insights into campus resources. This ensures a smooth transition into university life, where students can leverage the available support.”

Through the scheme, students engage in tailored mock interview sessions, equipping them with the confidence and articulation needed to convey their academic aspirations effectively during their visa interviews.

Feedback from students like Emmanuel from Nigeria, Muhammed from Pakistan, and Pablo from Colombia highlights the PASS scheme’s critical role in boosting their interview performance and confidence, leading to successful visa acquisitions.

The scheme has also been lauded by INTO’s US partner institutions for its significant contribution to enhancing student confidence and facilitating the enrolment of a diverse and talented international student body.

Comments from Vince Milam of The University of Alabama and Oscar Del Rio of INTO Hofstra University attest to the valuable support provided by the PASS scheme in preparing students for their visa interviews.

INTO University Partnerships has been instrumental in bridging over 150,000 students from 180 countries with premier educational institutions in the US, UK, and Australia since its inception in 2005, helping them achieve their academic goals.