Bankruptcy and insolvency laws in Australia

Bankruptcy refers to a process in which a person is unable to pay their debts. In Australia, the personal insolvency system is regulated by the Bankruptcy Act 1966. People who are insolvent are those who cannot pay their debts. The ones that they owe a debt to are called creditors.

A person who declares themselves as bankrupt has certain obligations. For instance, they need to provide details of debts, income and assets to their trustee. As bankruptcy has long-term consequences, it is generally used only as a last resort. These consequences include restrictions on travel, limits on borrowing money, and the possibility of having to make compulsory payments from income. After bankruptcy, your credit rating can also be affected. However, bankruptcy also provides a fresh start for debtors, allowing them to be released from most debts at the end of the bankruptcy period.

What follows after declaring bankruptcy is that a trustee will take control of assets and finances. In Australia, voluntary bankruptcy takes place when someone decides to declare bankruptcy themselves. On the other hand, if a creditor decides to take legal action against a debtor, the legal term is “sequestration.” Bankruptcy typically lasts for three years, but it can be longer if you don’t follow the rules, or if your trustee believes you are not co-operating.

Furthermore, insolvency refers to the inability of a business to pay its debts as they fall due. In Australia, insolvency is governed by the Corporations Act 2001. When a company is insolvent, directors have a duty to prevent the company from incurring further debts and to consider whether the company should be placed into voluntary administration, receivership, or liquidation.

