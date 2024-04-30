Teenage Philanthropist Uses Euro 2024 Opener Tickets to Aid Children’s Charities

In an inspiring act of generosity, 16-year-old Mitchell Carling from Dundee is raffling off his tickets to the Euro 2024 opening match between Scotland and Germany to support two cherished children’s charities. Having successfully secured some of the most coveted tickets of the year, Mitchell aims to leverage their allure to benefit JDRF and Caudwell Children, organizations that hold special significance for him and his family.

Mitchell, who previously raised a remarkable £46,880 through a similar raffle for the Europa League Final tickets, remarked, “When I decided to raffle the Europa League Final tickets, although I knew the tickets were in demand I never dreamed I’d raise almost £50,000 for charity. Since that draw I’ve always wanted to do another, and when I managed to get tickets to the opening match of the Euro 2024 tournament, I knew I had the potential to do more good. The two charities I have picked to support once again are close to our family; JDRF because of the support they gave my little sister when she was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes, and Caudwell Children because we have seen the work they do and how many people they help.”

The prize draw, which is now live on Crowdfunder, will give people the chance to donate £20 in return for an entry into the draw. People are welcome to buy multiple entries with the draw closing on Thursday 30th May at 10am. Tickets to enter the prize draw can be purchased at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/scotland-vs-germany-tickets

On his fundraising ambitions, Mitchell added: “I managed to raise an incredible £46,880 when I raffled off the Europa League Final tickets, so as these are Scotland tickets for the opening game of the tournament against the hosts, I’m hoping to raise even more.”