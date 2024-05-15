NHS Innovators Create New Device for Respiratory Care

The team at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, in partnership with Hydrate for Health, have launched an innovative device known as HydroBubble. This device is set to transform respiratory care for patients.

Since its introduction in Coventry and Warwickshire in April 2024, HydroBubble has been specifically supporting children with Cystic Fibrosis and has elicited a flood of positive feedback from those it has helped and their families.

The device was conceived by Yasmin Hussaini, Jane White, and Naomi Parsons of the Cystic Fibrosis Team, who found a superior method for providing crucial NHS treatments.

Back in August 2023, the trio proactively contacted Mark Moran MBE, CEO of Hydrate for Health, to inquire about adapting one of Hydrate for Health’s products. The goal was to create a more sustainable and cost-effective solution to traditional methods of delivering Bubble PEP (Positive Expiratory Pressure) for chest physiotherapy—a technique where patients blow bubbles into water to clear secretions (phlegm/sputum) from their lungs. Following agreement from Hydrate for Health and the subsequent adaptations made, the innovative HydroBubble was created.

The groundbreaking device keeps your airways open by producing vibrations in the lungs to help loosen and move secretions. This, in turn, moves secretions up towards the larger airways, where a huff or a cough can clear them. By removing secretions, it reduces the risk of infections. Healthcare professionals advise patients on how much water to put into a HydroBubble and guide them on the correct techniques and frequency of use.

Bubble PEP physiotherapy is traditionally administered using a 1-litre bottle of sterile water and suction tubing. However, this method is costly and results in significant waste, with the equipment challenging to store and dispose of.

The simple but highly effective HydroBubble addresses these challenges. The device is:

Reusable and sustainable: HydroBubble is entirely reusable, aligning with the NHS’ commitment to achieving net zero emissions. It significantly reduces waste and environmental impact.

Cost-effective: HydroBubble is a more affordable alternative to existing PEP devices, ensuring cost savings without compromising quality or effectiveness.

User-friendly: HydroBubble can be easily held or hung, enhancing patient comfort and safety during therapy sessions.

Easy to clean and maintain: The device is dishwasher safe and equipped with a flexible tube cleaning brush; HydroBubble simplifies maintenance and ensures optimal hygiene standards.