Skipped Eye Tests Leaving Millions at Risk of Health Issues

To mark the beginning of National Eye Health Week (23-29 September), new research has revealed that 19 million people in the UK are jeopardising both their physical and mental health by not attending regular eye tests.

Eye tests are vital health checks, not only for detecting vision problems but also for identifying a variety of other health conditions, including high blood pressure (hypertension), high cholesterol, heart disease, brain tumours, and stroke risk.

Poor vision has been linked to several chronic and life-limiting health problems. A study by Johns Hopkins University shows that vision issues are responsible for up to one in five dementia cases.

Even a mild decrease in vision (6/12 – halfway down an optometrist’s eye chart) is associated with a significant decline in quality of life and an increased risk of depression (three times greater), falls (double the risk), and early death (double the risk).

David Cartwright, an optometrist and chair of Eye Health UK, urges anyone who has not had an eye test in the past two years to make an appointment. He said: “Sight-threatening conditions and diseases such as hypertension often present with no or few obvious symptoms. However, early detection allows these conditions to be treated or managed before they develop into more serious problems.”

“Optometrists on the high street are a key part of improving health outcomes for all. In addition to protecting the nation’s eye health and preventing avoidable sight loss, optometrists can refer patients for treatment of other serious conditions. This includes the estimated 400,000 adults in the UK living with undiagnosed heart failure, as well as the 88,000 people unaware they have a brain tumour.”

Hugo’s story is a powerful reminder of how an eye test led to the discovery and successful treatment of his brain tumour.

Individuals from lower-income households, men, and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are the most likely to have skipped their recent eye test. In addition, 2.5 million people over the age of 65 have not had their eyes tested within the recommended two-year timeframe.

Cost should not prevent people from getting an eye test. Sight tests are free on the NHS for over 30 million Britons, including children, people over 60, and those on income-related benefits.

David Cartwright continued: “NHS-funded eye care covers a range of services, including free sight tests and optical vouchers for people on low incomes or those at higher risk of poor eye health due to age or medical history. Free at-home eye tests are available for those unable to leave their home without assistance, and Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) or local NHS teams provide translation and interpretation services to ensure that language or communication barriers don’t prevent access to care.”

Research from Eye Health UK also reveals how poor eye health is affecting daily life. Approximately half (49%) of adults in the UK report that their vision quality impacts their ability to complete or enjoy everyday activities such as housework, driving, reading, and hobbies.

In addition to scheduling eye tests every two years, unless instructed otherwise by an optometrist, there are numerous steps people can take to protect or improve their vision.

Lifestyle factors play a crucial role in maintaining good eye health, regardless of one’s genetic background. Your diet, weight, activity levels, and alcohol intake can all have an impact on eye health.

Protecting your eyes from UV exposure and avoiding smoking can help to preserve vision.

Moreover, several studies show that spending two or more hours a day outdoors can help reduce the risk of myopia (short-sightedness), even when there is a family history of the condition.

For further details about eye tests and eye care, visit visionmatters.org.uk.