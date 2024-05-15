Ole & Steen Unveil Their Largest Summer Menu Refresh Yet, Celebrating Authentic Danish Baking

The authentic Danish bakers, Ole & Steen, celebrated for their delectable Cinnamon Social pastries, freshly made rye breads, and sandwiches, have unveiled an exciting summer menu. This new selection is brimming with innovative flavours, varied textures, and vibrant colours, all crafted to be savoured in the warm, sunny weather. The menu aims to offer a refreshing and delightful culinary experience, perfect for summer enjoyment.

The new menu is all about quality and premium ingredients, with a range of options including fresh toasties, open rye sandwiches, premium drinks, and breakfast selections. As we welcome the glorious new summer season, these can be enjoyed inside or alfresco as the mood takes you.

The menu was crafted with inspiration from the Danish concept of Hygge, encapsulating coziness and comfort. Hygge encourages taking moments away from the daily hustle to relish simple pleasures, either in the company of loved ones or enjoying solitary moments.

The vibrant new summer menu includes Sundried Tomato & Pesto Danish, a pastry filled with sundried tomatoes and mozzarella topped with basil pesto.

Vegan No’duja toastie – focaccia filled with plant-based no’duja, plant-based ‘cheese’ and spinach.

Mozzarella, Pesto and Tomato toastie, a focaccia filled with mozzarella, basil pesto, tomato and spinach.

There’s also a selection of open sandwiches on Ole & Steen’s much loved rye bread. Pastrami Open Rye – carrot rye topped with mustard mayonnaise, pastrami, sauerkraut, crispy onions and gherkins.

A Vegan Edamame Pesto Hummus Open Rye – carrot rye topped with edamame pesto hummus, roasted tomatoes and pea shoots.

Smoked Salmon Open Rye – carrot rye topped with smoked salmon, lemon cream cheese, pickled cucumber & fennel, dill and pink peppercorns.

As well as a delicious Tarragon Chicken Open rye – carrot rye topped with a chicken tarragon salad, radish, crispy onions and pea shoots

The new breakfast croissants are filled with fresh, tasty ingredients. Prosciutto, Mozzarella & Fig Jam Croissant – croissant filled with prosciutto, mozzarella, fig jam and rocket. Kimchi & Cheddar Croissant – croissant filled with kimchi, Cheddar and spinach.

New drinks include Fresh Lemonade – lemonade with lime, ginger and fresh mint as well as premium Fentimans Victorian Lemonade, Rasberry Lemonade and Sparkling Elderflower.

An Ole & Steen spokesperson said: “We are really excited about our latest menu launch. Our bakers in both Denmark and the UK have been working hard on our amazing new dishes and we cannot wait for our guests to try everything. This is our biggest menu change yet which comes with plenty of seasonal ingredients as ensuring our products are both sustainable and full of flavour is really important to us.”

Ole & Steen is the product of two authentic Danish bakers, Ole & Steen, joining forces and bakeries to become a better bakery for all. With bakeries across Copenhagen, London and New York, Ole & Steen prides itself on its true Scandinavian feel and authentic, high-quality, delicious baked goods – from their famous Cinnamon Socials to authentic Danish Breads. From 2016, Ole & Steen has opened 26 stores in London.

The founders – Ole and Steen – joined forces in the pursuit of quality. In 1991 – on the other side of the country in Christianhavn, Copenhagen – third-generation baker Ole Kristoffersen opened a bakery with his girlfriend Jane in a building known as “The Layer Cake House”. Steen Skallebaek opened his first bakery in Jutland (West Denmark) in 1992, where he became famous for Rugbrød and Rundstykker – the rye breads and small rolls Ole & Steen are known and loved for.

The Ole & Steen London stores can be found at Northcote Road, Seven Dials, St James, Haymarket, Eccleston Place, Belgravia, Victoria Nova, Canary Wharf, Strand, Old Brompton Road, Chiswick, Hampstead, Oxford Westgate, Richmond, Leicester Square, Oxford Circus, Wigmore Street, Notting Hill Gate, High Street Kensington, Westfield (Shepherd’s Bush), Tottenham Court Road, Greenwich, London Wall, Jubilee Place and Kingston.