Ole & Steen to Host UK’s Largest Free Danish Pastry Giveaway

Celebrate the Midsommar Solstice with 250,000 Free Cinnamon Socials at Ole & Steen!

Authentic Danish bakers Ole & Steen celebrate the Midsommar festival with a record-breaking giveaway of 250,000 signature Cinnamon Socials.

The Scandinavian festival Midsommar, celebrates the longest day of the year, the summer solstice, on June 23 and June 24.

In various public spaces, remote areas, and forests, thousands of solstice parties are arranged. Attendees dance around the Midsummer maypole adorned with wreaths, engage in games, and gather around bonfires until the early hours of the morning.

Ole & Steen is sharing some hygge; Danish for relax and enjoy the good things in life, with the UK by giving away 250,000 slices of their irresistible layered pastry during the month of June.

The authentic Danish Cinnamon Social is a layered pastry dough, with soft flavourful fillings, topped with just the right amount of icing. For those looking for a plant-based pastry, there’s a vegan option too!

Ole & Steen is known as the ‘Home of the Social’ with the Cinnamon Social being Ole & Steen’s most popular item. Best shared with good company as a 12 or 6 slice bake, or as an individual treat, by the slice, any time of day.

To receive the free slice of Cinnamon Social, which normally costs £4.25, new guests should download the Ole & Steen app from the app store and register. Once they do they will find 450 points in their app which is enough to get them a free slice of Cinnamon Social*.

Not forgetting their loyal hygge lovers, all current app users will receive a slice of social too.

A spokesperson for Ole & Steen said: “We’re excited to be able to share the cheer and festivities of Midsommar with our guests by offering a slice of the traditional flavours of Denmark across all of our UK stores”

Last month Ole & Steen launched the exciting new menu which focuses on quality and premium produce featuring new toasties, traditional open rye sandwiches, premium drinks and breakfast buns that can be enjoyed inside or al fresco as we embrace the summer season.

In addition to this, guests should look out for their all-new Midsommar cake range launching in late June. Expect floral fruity twists on summer classics, suited to every pastry lover with a sweet tooth.

* The points are valid for 12 months and can be used on a number of other rewards*. Full terms available here: https://oleandsteen.co.uk/app.