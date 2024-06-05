TSSA Union Staff Initiate 15-Day Industrial Action Over Dispute with Management

Starting today (Tuesday 4 June), staff at the Transport and Salaried Staff Association (TSSA) have embarked on a strike, beginning with a one-day walkout. The strike action will progressively increase by one day each week until it reaches nine consecutive days from 25 June, totalling 15 days of industrial action due to a dispute with their employer.

The dispute concerns allegations of workplace bullying, harassment, financial mismanagement, and the failure to follow policies and procedures intended to create a better and inclusive workplace culture.

Andrew Harden, GMB London Region Organiser, said:

“The leadership of TSSA failed to respond to concerns raised by GMB members at an ACAS meeting. Now staff have been forced to take unprecedented strike action, 15 days of action they feel necessary to push their trade union employer to take their dispute seriously.

“The strike action will severely impact the TSSA union’s ability to service its members effectively. TSSA members should ask why the Union’s staff feel compelled to take strike action against management who should understand the role and ethics of the trade union movement.

“TSSA GMB Staff representatives remain willing to attend a further meeting at ACAS with the employer to facilitate meaningful talks and resolve this dispute.”