Successful Summer Soiree by TONI&GUY Foundation Raises Funds for King’s College Hospital

The TONI&GUY Charitable Foundation proudly reports the success of their Summer Soiree, a fundraising event benefiting the TONI&GUY ward at King’s College Hospital. The event, held on 8th June 2024 at the Mascolo family’s private estate, featured immersive experiences that supported critically ill children, their families, and NHS staff.

Founded in 2003 by Toni Mascolo OBE and his wife Pauline, the Foundation has long supported various charitable causes. The Summer Soiree demonstrated their continued commitment to making a difference.

Lilia Mascolo, Director and Trustee, shared her excitement about the event: “We are thrilled with the incredible reception of our innovative summer soirée, a groundbreaking concept in immersive fundraising. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are deeply grateful for the generous support of our sponsors, who made this event possible. It was an honour to have the renowned Nobu Hotel London Portman Square serve their culinary masterpieces, adding a touch of elegance to the evening. We extend a special thanks to Steven Webster for donating a diamond for our exclusive raffle. The funds raised will make a significant impact on the TONI&GUY Ward at King’s College Hospital, and we are humbled by the community’s support for this worthy cause.”

Hosted by Pierre and Lilia Mascolo, the event welcomed 250 guests, including distinguished individuals such as Prince Jerome Luc Muniglia de’Giustiani and Karen Millen OBE. Andrea McLean hosted the raffle and auction, with Lettice Rowbotham providing a violin performance.

Guests enjoyed canapés from Nobu Catering, with additional catering by the Italian Chefs Association. Think Wine supplied the exclusive wine, while Labo and Solaro Capri offered spirits and cocktails.

This event marked the Foundation’s first introduction of immersive fundraising experiences, allowing guests to participate in interactive installations and unique activities to raise awareness and funds for the TONI&GUY ward. This approach aimed to create a memorable connection with the Foundation’s mission.

Support from luxury brands and partners was essential in bringing the immersive experiences to life. Their contributions played a significant role in supporting young patients at King’s College Hospital.

Funds raised from the Summer Soiree will directly benefit the TONI&GUY ward, ensuring the hospital continues to provide top-tier care. The Foundation’s support is crucial in maintaining high standards of treatment and facilities for young patients and their families.

The TONI&GUY Charitable Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to all supporters, donors, and partners for their unwavering dedication. Pierre Mascolo, Chairman and son of Toni Mascolo, OBE, stated, “Together, we can continue and carry on my mother and father’s legacy, creating a brighter future for seriously ill children and their families.”