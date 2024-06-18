HSAT Strengthens Team with AI Expert Matt Li

HSAT, a leading crop prediction company, is delighted to announce the appointment of AI expert Matt Li to their expanding team. This strategic hire will enhance the company’s AI capabilities and solidify their market position.

Matt, who previously served as Director of AI at 6point6, which was recently acquired by Accenture, brings over a decade of experience in big data projects. He has deployed AI solutions for governments and FTSE 100 clients, specialising in machine learning, large language models, and computer vision.

As the leader of the technical team, Matt will play a crucial role in driving HSAT’s growth and success. He will work closely with clients to deliver AI solutions that address their current challenges. Matt’s extensive experience and client-focused approach will provide valuable leadership within the company.

One of Matt’s key initiatives will be the development of CropGPT, an AI platform for soft commodities. This cutting-edge platform integrates weather data, satellite imagery, and crop health data to offer long-range crop predictions for producers and traders.

HSAT’s decision to hire Matt was driven by their long-standing relationship and his exceptional data skills, which align with the company’s goals. Matt’s addition will further strengthen HSAT’s competitive edge, enabling faster delivery of solutions to the market.

About HSAT:

HSAT is a leading crop prediction company specializing in delivering innovative solutions for various industries. With a focus providing highly accurate predictions, driven by data and using and the best technology possible. possible. Their team of experts is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that solve complex challenges.