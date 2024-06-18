Christian Renewal in Europe: Continental Bible Seminar Concludes in Paris

“The teachings that explain the Book of Revelation were truly profound and amazing. I want to learn more about the Bible, and if invited to Korea, I will start preparing my ticket right away.”

These were the sentiments expressed by Pastor Delly Delphin Matondo of the Full Gospel denomination, who attended the Continental Bible Seminar hosted by Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee; hereinafter referred to as Shincheonji Church) in Paris, France, on 15th June 2024.

Many other pastors who participated in the European Continental Bible Seminar also voiced a strong desire to delve deeper into Shincheonji Church’s teachings on the Book of Revelation.

The seminar took place at a critical juncture as Europe’s Christian influence is diminishing, with churches being repurposed as restaurants, bars, and clubs. This Bible Seminar was part of the “2024 Continental Bible Seminar” series that commenced in the Philippines on 20th April 2024, organised in response to numerous requests from pastors seeking a revival in Europe.

With over 7,000 attendees, including 1,000 European pastors, the event garnered considerable attention across the continent. Prior to the seminar, a discussion on “The Role of Pastors for the Spiritual Enlightenment of Christians Today” was held.

Following this, attendees watched a video lecture by Chairman Lee Man-hee from the “Shincheonji Bible Seminar: Testimony on the Fulfilment of Revelation” which took place in the Republic of Korea on 8th June 2024.

In his lecture, Chairman Lee stated, “God’s work is fulfilled according to the unalterable Book of Revelation. Everyone listening to this lecture must know who is being referred to in Revelation,” emphasising, “I hope all pastors will perceive these words and teach them to their congregants. You must teach your church members without adding or subtracting from Revelation.”

Following Chairman Lee’s lecture, Simon Tribe Leader Lee Seung-joo provided an explanation of the significance of biblical prophecies and their fulfilment, appealing to the European pastors present.

Tribe Leader Lee stated, “The fulfilled words of Revelation have life in them, and as more people are re-created in God’s image and likeness through these words, [European churches] will also experience revival. I encourage you to learn and testify from Revelation chapters 1 to 22 through Shincheonji Church’s Zion Christian Mission Center, which has produced over 100,000 graduates annually in recent years.”

During subsequent interactions among pastors, an Austrian pastor commented, “I was impressed that Shincheonji Church focuses on the prophetic words written in the Bible. I want to work with enthusiastic and bright people for God’s kingdom and work. I would like to know how to collaborate and learn more about Revelation.”

A Polish pastor also remarked, “Seeing European pastors and believers united brought tears to my eyes. I want to share these words with more people. Please tell me how I can spread this message to many others.”

According to data from the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in the United States, Europe’s Christian population rose to 560 million in the 2000s, but stagnated this year (2024) and is projected to decrease to 490 million by 2050.

As European society modernised and industrialised, it also began to secularise. The rise of liberal theology led to a decline in Bible-based teachings within churches. Additionally, the rapid rise of atheism and religious pluralism, coupled with various clergy scandals, has caused Christianity to lose trust among believers and struggle to find its direction. It is hoped that this Continental Bible Seminar will act as a catalyst for the revival of European churches.

A representative from Shincheonji Church stated, “After this Bible Seminar, many European pastors have inquired about how they can learn Revelation from Shincheonji Church. We are preparing places and programmes where they can learn, and we will open further Zion Christian Mission Centers across Europe to expand platforms for their education.”

The representative also mentioned, “Pastors worldwide have requested additional Bible Seminars to learn more about Revelation. We are planning and preparing a Bible Seminar at the end of this year to invite pastors from around the world to Korea. Through this event, we aim to create a platform where we can become one within God and His word.”

Meanwhile, according to Shincheonji Church of Jesus, as of 5th June 2024, 12,538 churches in 83 countries overseas have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Shincheonji Church of Jesus. Additionally, 1,341 churches in 41 countries have joined Shincheonji Church of Jesus and changed their signboards. Furthermore, as of the end of May 2024, the number of domestic and international pastors currently taking Bible education courses at Zion Christian Mission Center has reached 5,614 people.