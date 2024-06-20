Ole & Steen, Authentic Danish Bakers, Unveil Delicious New Summer Cakes Menu

Authentic Danish Bakers Ole & Steen unveil these delicious new cakes to celebrate the long-awaited summer.

Thus far, the British summer has been a washout, marked by cold days, rain, wind, and minimal sunshine to provide the warmth we all long for.

As sunshine beckons just around the corner, Ole & Steen will celebrate Midsommar—a Scandinavian festivity honoringthe summer solstice—by unveiling three special and delightfully indulgent cakes.

Earlier this month Ole & Steen announced they were giving away 250,000 of their iconic Cinnamon Socials for free to start the solstice celebrations.

Ole & Steen will now share some more hygge – a Danish word for relax and enjoy the good things in life – with the new cake menu launch.

The authentic Danish bakers want you to enjoy a slice of the summer solstice with a slice or two of the indulgent cakes packed with vibrant flavours and hand finished to pastry perfection. Expert bakers at Ole & Steen believe they have created something for every sweet tooth!

Choose between a quintessentially British Strawberries and Cream cake as a nod to the iconic Wimbledon Tennis Championships. The mouthwatering desert features a white chocolate and lemon sponge topped with strawberry mousse, fresh strawberry, whipped cream and dried rose petals. This cake can serve one person or a large version can be ordered online for up to six people.

The collection also includes a raspberry, pistachio tart, with an almond base topped with dark chocolate, pistachio cream, fresh raspberries and pistachios.

All of these delicious desserts are perfect for a picnic in the park or garden, celebration or afternoon treat.

The Midsommar menu will launch at all Ole & Steen locations on Tuesday June 25 and these three new cakes will sit alongside the brand’s signature cream cakes including The Strawberry Tart and the Gateau Marcel.

To celebrate the launch of the cakes Ole & Steen is holding a special champagne VIP media event at their Wigmore Street branch in St Christopher’s Place, central London.

The Wigmore Street branch will be specially decorated in a summer floral arch which promises to be a spectacular entrance to memorable night of flavoursome celebrations.

Ole & Steen UK Managing Director, Graham Hollinshead, said: “Our all new Midsommar cake range is an exciting addition to the Ole & Steen cream cake selection. We hope our guests will be just as excited to try the new cakes which have been developed to champion summer flowers and flavours. The Lemon Cheesecake is my particular favourite, with sweet, zesty flavours it won’t disappoint!”

Ole & Steen is known as the ‘Home of the Social’ with the Cinnamon Social being their most popular and iconic item. Best shared with good company as a 12 or 6 slice bake, or as an individual treat, by the slice, any time of day.

Last month Ole & Steen launched the exciting new menu which focuses on quality and premium produce featuring new toasties, traditional open rye sandwiches, premium drinks and breakfast buns that can be enjoyed inside or al fresco as we embrace the summer season.