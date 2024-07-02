COBA Plastics and Engineering Divisions Unveil New Brand Identity Post-Demerger

COBA Plastics Group is delighted to announce the rebranding of its plastics manufacturing and engineering divisions following the strategic demerger of COBA International Ltd in January 2024. This major development represents a key moment in the company’s history, positioning it for sustained growth and innovation in its respective markets.

Since its founding in 1966 by Tony Cooke and Tom Bateman, COBA has grown from a modest business in Coventry to a global leader in plastics manufacturing and engineering. The demerger has allowed COBA Plastics Group Ltd and COBA EMEA Group Ltd to function more autonomously, enabling faster decision-making and more focused investments.

The rebranding of the plastics manufacturing and engineering divisions is a strategic initiative aimed at simplifying and unifying the marketing of the company’s offerings. This will enhance the ability to meet the diverse needs of customers in the automotive, industrial, and consumer sectors.

Mark Cooke, CEO, remarked, “This rebrand marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our company. It reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. By streamlining our digital presentation and focusing on our joint strengths, we are better positioned to serve our customers and seize new growth opportunities.”

COBA Plastics Group encompasses six subsidiaries across the UK, Europe, and South Africa, producing millions of extruded and moulded components daily for the automotive, medical, and retail sectors, among others. With in-house precision engineering, COBA Plastics Group manufactures its own machinery and supplies metal components to various industries, including robotics.

The rebrand is anticipated to bring numerous benefits to the sectors in which the company operates, as well as to its customers and staff. Customers can expect a more cohesive and streamlined experience, with a focus on delivering high-quality products and exceptional service.

For staff, the rebrand signifies a renewed commitment to fostering a dynamic and supportive work environment. By aligning the brand identity with core values and strategic goals, the company aims to inspire the team to continue driving innovation and excellence in everything they do.

As part of its growth strategy, COBA Plastics Group is set to secure new contracts and increase its annual revenue from £50 million to £65 million. This growth will require further investment in facilities and capabilities, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the industry.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, COBA Plastics Group continues to invest in environmentally friendly initiatives. Notably, the South African facility recently completed the installation of a 350kW solar panel system, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and cutting CO2 emissions.