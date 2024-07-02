Airwave and Michael Medved Present “The American Miracle” Podcast

In celebration of Independence Day, the Airwave podcast network and well-known national radio host Michael Medved are launching THE AMERICAN MIRACLE WITH MICHAEL MEDVED, a weekly American history podcast.

THE AMERICAN MIRACLE is derived from Michael Medved’s bestselling books, THE AMERICAN MIRACLE: DIVINE PROVIDENCE IN THE RISE OF THE REPUBLIC and GOD’S HAND ON AMERICA: DIVINE PROVIDENCE IN THE MODERN ERA. Each episode of THE AMERICAN MIRACLE will see Michael Medved narrate significant events in America’s rise to prosperity and power, from the creation of the Constitution to the Civil War. He will highlight a series of improbable and amazing events that demonstrate what the Founders always believed: that events happened according to a master plan, with destiny playing an unmistakable role in the nation’s elevation to greatness.

THE AMERICAN MIRACLE WITH MICHAEL MEDVED will debut with two new episodes on 1st July 2024.

EP 1. Cigars: Lincoln, Emancipation, and Waiting for a Sign – During the height of the Civil War, a weary Union soldier picks up three cigars from an open field. These become the most consequential cigars in history, providing President Abraham Lincoln with the sign he needed to free three million enslaved people.

EP 2. Two Close Calls: Franklin and Winston Dodge Disaster – In the early 1930s, within fourteen fateful months, two violent American incidents nearly killed the two individuals most essential for the Allied victory in World War II. Both survivors always acknowledged the providential nature of their narrow escapes, with historians and novelists speculating on how shifts of mere inches might have changed the fate of humanity.

THE AMERICAN MIRACLE is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and all major podcast platforms.