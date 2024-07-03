Xelix Launches Helpdesk, a Cutting-Edge AI Tool for Vendor Query Management

Xelix, a leading provider in the Accounts Payable and Procure-to-Pay software sector, is pleased to announce the introduction of its latest solution, Helpdesk.

Designed for companies handling numerous vendors, Helpdesk offers a smart and efficient approach to vendor query management.

Equipped with sophisticated AI and security features, and integrated with ERP systems and AP mailboxes, Helpdesk allows AP teams to resolve vendor queries rapidly. This results in fewer disruptions related to vendors, thus protecting the organisation’s cash flow, reputation, and customer loyalty.

“We’re excited to bring Helpdesk to market and to help businesses streamline vendor query management. Our team has worked hard to develop a purpose-built platform for Accounts Payable that is accurate, intelligent and secure,” said Paul Roiter, CEO & Co-Founder of Xelix.

“We can’t wait to see our customers put it to work and get back hundreds of hours each quarter.”

Helpdesk includes a range of features designed to enhance existing AP ticketing and vendor query processes. Key features include:

Email categorisation and ticket creation : Helpdesk reads, comprehends, and categorises vendor emails, extracting crucial details to generate detailed support tickets. AP teams can effortlessly track and prioritise vendor tickets, ensuring timely resolution of issues and queries.

: Helpdesk reads, comprehends, and categorises vendor emails, extracting crucial details to generate detailed support tickets. AP teams can effortlessly track and prioritise vendor tickets, ensuring timely resolution of issues and queries. Automated response generation : By interpreting vendor emails, Helpdesk identifies relevant information within the user’s ERP system to generate intelligent replies, thus saving AP teams substantial time each month.

: By interpreting vendor emails, Helpdesk identifies relevant information within the user’s ERP system to generate intelligent replies, thus saving AP teams substantial time each month. End-to-end workflow automation : Leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs), Helpdesk triggers the appropriate workflow for each query, often automating the process. For instance, when a vendor sends a statement, Xelix identifies it, compares the statement data with the AP ledger, generates a reconciliation summary indicating matches and discrepancies (including reasons for discrepancies), and sends it back to the vendor.

: Leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs), Helpdesk triggers the appropriate workflow for each query, often automating the process. For instance, when a vendor sends a statement, Xelix identifies it, compares the statement data with the AP ledger, generates a reconciliation summary indicating matches and discrepancies (including reasons for discrepancies), and sends it back to the vendor. Reports and analytics: Helpdesk tracks vital metrics and KPIs, enabling AP teams to maintain compliance with SLAs, discern vendor query trends, monitor team productivity, and drive process enhancements.

Helpdesk is now available to businesses globally. To learn more about Xelix’s Accounts Payable Helpdesk and its benefits for your team, visit xelix.com.