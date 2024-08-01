AA Power Marketing Marks Major Service Expansion

AA Power Marketing is celebrating a major milestone, successfully expanding its offerings to transform the beauty and wellness industry. Led by the award-winning sibling co-founders Diana and Norberto Abreu, the company brings a fresh perspective to the digital world for professionals and businesses alike.

To enhance its services further, AA Power Marketing has introduced comprehensive branding and rebranding solutions. These services are designed to help clients create their brand books, logos, and overall brand identity. The goal is clear: to ensure that clients’ brands resonate deeply with their target audiences and stand out in a competitive market.

Alongside branding services, AA Power Marketing now offers web development solutions. This new offering allows clients to have their websites and landing pages professionally built and optimised for their specific business needs, ensuring a seamless and impactful digital presence.

The company is also excited to announce a strategic partnership with JD Content Creators. Through this collaboration, AA Power Marketing will lead business model planning, strategy, and funnel development to launch a new, comprehensive content creation service. This service aims to cover conferences internationally and provide top-tier business-to-business content solutions.

Reflecting immediate client demand, the creative agency has already assisted Lily Aesthetic & Medical Group in confidently rebranding from an aesthetic clinic to a corporate medical group. As a result, the client has reported a significant positive financial impact, with revenue increasing by up to 75%.

These exciting developments highlight AA Power Marketing’s unwavering commitment to supporting beauty professionals and businesses in thriving in the digital age. The company’s innovative approach and continuous growth demonstrate its dedication to excellence and industry leadership – most recently recognised by winning the ‘New Start Up 2024’, ‘Innovation 2024’, and ‘Best Newcomer 2024’ awards from Big Business Events.

For more information about AA Power Marketing and its services, please visit Instagram and TikTok @aapowermarketing or contact Diana Abreu at AAPowerMarketing@gmail.com.