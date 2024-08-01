Eighty™ Triumphs: Pioneering Excellence in High-Performance Coaching

Under the visionary leadership of Anna Mosely, Eighty™ is revolutionising the high-performance training sector. Recently, the company clinched the Best New Product / Service award from Big Business Events, reshaping what high-performance culture means in the business world.

Anna Mosely’s journey from corporate exhaustion to acclaimed coach is truly inspiring. As a high achiever who grappled with perfectionism and work-life balance, Anna found a new direction with the help of a remarkable coach. Rebuilding her self-esteem, she founded Eighty™ to empower leaders and teams to realise their full potential. Her story is a powerful example of resilience and the transformative power of professional coaching.

Eighty™ distinguishes itself with a groundbreaking approach that integrates mental fitness with high performance. Its innovative 80% Rule methodology surpasses traditional training programmes, helping teams unleash their EXTRAordinary potential. This progressive strategy disrupts conventional thinking, encouraging a high-performance culture. Anna’s relatable, impactful style ensures a mindSHIFT in entire teams, leaving them energised and ready to deliver outstanding results.

The academy’s programmes are crafted to equip teams with unique, straightforward, and memorable insights, tools, and takeaways. They offer leadership and emerging leader training, along with strategic consultation and support. These programmes have consistently delivered exceptional results, making Eighty™ a beacon of success for global corporate clients.

The positive impact of Eighty™ is evident in glowing testimonials from numerous prestigious organisations. Clients often commend Anna’s skill in simplifying complex topics, ensuring that concepts stick and promoting long-term learning and cultural transformation. Nicole Farncombe, former Head of People at ghd, remarked, “WOW, just wow, Anna Mosely, your session today was outstanding!” Tom Dove, Founder of Fraser Dove International, added, “Without doubt the best training I’ve had in my entire career.”

Beyond her professional success, Anna is a mumpreneur to two young daughters, demonstrating that balance and high performance can coexist. Her philosophy that “80% is enough” encourages individuals to work smarter, achieve mental clarity, and thrive in the ‘high-performance zone’. This approach fosters better decision-making, increased creativity, and reduced stress.

Eighty™’s recent award highlights its exceptional impact and the significant advancements it is making in the training industry. As more businesses experience the academy’s unique approach, it is clear that Eighty™ is not merely a participant in the market—it is redefining it.

For further details, visit www.eighty.academy or contact Founder Anna Mosley at anna@eighty.academy.