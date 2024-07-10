Forget cheese and wine night, It’s All About Whisky Pairings in 2024

Move over, Merlot! The world of food and drink pairings is undergoing a delicious revolution, and in 2024, whisky is taking centre stage. Forget the predictable cheese and wine routine – imagine the bold tango of a smoky Islay malt with a strong cheddar cheese, or a Campbeltown whisky served up with your favourite charcuterie board. The possibilities are as endless as your whisky collection.

Whisky pairings aren’t just about highlighting a dram’s finish – they’re about creating culinary symphonies. Think: a coastal single malt like Old Pulteney emulsified into a whisky lemon butter for seared scallops, or a Speyside dram elevating the smoky notes of cured salmon alongside a dollop of cream cheese.

Ready to get started? Old Pulteney is offering a chance to win a bottle of their 15-year-old whisky (valued at over £70) by taking their online dish and dram pairing quiz. It’s your passport to a world of unforgettable culinary discoveries, from mastering the art of pairing to uncovering surprising flavour combinations.

So, raise a glass to the future of food and drink exploration! Whisky pairings are here to stay, and with a little experimentation, you might just discover your new favourite foodie adventure.

The Five Faces of Flavour and their recommended food pairings:

Scotland’s whisky-making landscape boasts five distinct regions, each contributing its unique geographical fingerprint to the spirit.

Speyside: Renowned for its gentle, honeyed notes, Speyside whiskies like Glenfiddich pair beautifully with creamy cheeses, smoked salmon, or even delicate desserts.

A Coastal Twist

Beyond regional styles, specific locations can also influence flavour profiles. Old Pulteney is a single malt whisky distilled where the North Sea meets the Caithness coast. The cool, maritime climate and proximity to the ocean imbue Old Pulteney with a distinctive briny character, making it a natural partner for seafood.

Why not try Old Pulteney with:

Seared scallops with Old Pulteney and lemon butter sauce: The sweetness of the scallops and the tang of the lemon butter complement the briny notes of Old Pulteney.

Pan-fried cod with seaweed salad: The delicate flavour of the cod is accentuated by the salty, umami-rich seaweed salad, while the whisky echoes the ocean essence.

Smoked salmon carpaccio with dill creme fraiche: The smoky notes of the salmon and the creamy richness of the dill creme fraiche find harmony with the smoky and creamy depth of Old Pulteney.

Prawn cocktail with a touch of Old Pulteney in the dressing: The whisky adds a subtle smoky complexity to the classic prawn cocktail, creating an intriguing flavour experience that is a twist on an old favourite.

These are just a few suggestions to get you started. The beauty of whisky pairing lies in exploration. Experiment with different regional styles and food combinations to discover what resonates with your palate.

Test your knowledge:

Embark on a journey of exploration with Old Pulteney’s brand-new online quiz, designed to help you unveil the secrets of regional Scotch whisky flavour palettes and food pairing. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just starting your whisky adventure, this interactive experience is your passport to unforgettable culinary discoveries.

Through a series of engaging questions, you’ll expand your whisky knowledge with captivating insights into Scotch whisky’s flavour profiles and regional variations and explore the fundamentals of whisky pairing, all whilst being in with the chance to win your bottle of the Old Pulteney 15-year-old single malt scotch whisky.

Old Pulteney

Old Pulteney, the Maritime Malt, is a single malt born from the Scottish Highlands’ coast and is distilled and matured in hand-selected casks by the coastline. It’s infused with a subtle saltiness from the nearby North Sea, adding depth and complexity to every sip. Whether enjoyed neat or in a crafted cocktail, Old Pulteney invites you to savour the essence of the sea and discover a world of delicious possibilities.

Ready to embark on your delicious discovery? Visit https://oldpulteney.com/quiz to take the quiz and unlock a delicious combination of flavour possibilities and learning.