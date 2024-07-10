Have You Named Your EV Joules? Top Electric Vehicle Nicknames in the UK

The Electric Car Scheme reveals the wittiest and most popular names given to EVs by Brits

The EV salary sacrifice provider also anticipates some of the future EV model names

The Electric Car Scheme has unveiled some of the funniest nicknames for the UK’s electric vehicles and has also predicted future electric car model names.

As the market grows and electric cars become more commonplace, so do the familiar nicknames for family cars and favourite run-arounds. While they may still need to achieve the iconic status of names like KITT from the Knight Rider TV series or Herbie the Volkswagen Beetle, there is potential for a famous TV EV in the coming years to inspire more nicknames and iconic models.

Popular electric car nicknames:

Joules

Robert (Kia) De-Niro

Electra

Tesla Turner

Charge Clooney

Car manufacturers put a significant emphasis on their brands and model names, with some, such as the Volkswagen Golf and Honda Civic, having been around for over 50 years. However, EV model names have, so far, been less inspiring, with the top five selling model names in 2023 being Y, MG4, Q4 e-tron, 3, and 2, respectively. As automakers become more focused on EVs, we might see much more creative names. The Electric Car Scheme has proposed some of the best options for future model names.

Future EV model name predictions:

Toyota Inazuma

Honda Zephyr

Rolls Royce Voltaire

Ferrari Fulmena

Fiat VoltaVita

Ford Thunderbolt

Thom Groot, CEO and Co-Founder of The Electric Car Scheme, stated: “Electric cars haven’t had the most inspiring names so far, but as with the advent of the internal combustion engine and basic names such as the Model-T, these will just be the precursor to a new generation of iconic names and brands. On the other hand, we are already seeing some creative and comic nicknames for the EVs Brits are already driving as people get to know the benefits and characteristics of their electric cars.

“We know that many people want to get behind the wheel of an electric car, and that once they do, they find any concerns around range or space quickly disappear, especially as the benefits become more and more apparent. We also know that for 68% of people it is the cost that is preventing them from making the switch to electric, so as costs come down, we could be seeing many more classic EVs nicknames being used every day.”