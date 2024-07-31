SHY Automotive: Premier Secure Storage for High-Value Vehicles

The Launch of SHY Automotive: A World-Class Secure Storage Facility for High-Value Vehicles

SHY Automotive Unveils Premier Car Storage Facility, Redefining Automotive Asset Management

SHY Automotive proudly introduces its new, state-of-the-art car storage facility, setting a new benchmark in the industry. Located just 15 minutes south of Gatwick Airport and 20 minutes from the M25 motorway, this 50,000 sq. ft. facility provides exceptional care, security, and discretion for high-value vehicles of all types.

Introducing SHY Automotive

The launch of SHY Automotive marks a transformative moment in secure vehicle storage. Committed to excellence, SHY Automotive addresses a significant market need, offering an unparalleled level of care and security. Founded by industry veterans Daniel Wood and Desmond Boughton, the brand leverages decades of experience in insuring and managing high-value assets.

As a new addition to the SHY brand family, which includes SHY Aviation and SHY Lifestyle, SHY Automotive enhances the group’s offerings. SHY Aviation delivers bespoke private aviation services, ensuring seamless and luxurious travel, while SHY Lifestyle provides customized management for high-net-worth individuals. Together, these brands represent a dedication to excellence, security, and exceptional service, establishing SHY as a leader in luxury asset management.

The Purpose Behind SHY Automotive

SHY Automotive was inspired by a fundamental question: “You wouldn’t store priceless artwork in a barn, so why would you with a car?” This inquiry drove Wood and Boughton to create a facility that surpasses existing car storage options, providing a space where vehicles are treated with the same respect and security as the world’s most valuable art.

An Unmatched Team of Experts

SHY Automotive is spearheaded by a team of seasoned industry professionals, each contributing a unique blend of expertise and passion. The team’s extensive experience spans multiple decades in the automotive sector, including roles in high-value asset insurance, luxury car sales, and private aviation. They bring deep knowledge in insuring fine art, jewellery, classic cars and super yachts, combined with a proven track record in managing and restoring high-value assets. Their diverse backgrounds also encompass meticulous asset preservation and advanced client servicing, ensuring that SHY Automotive delivers unparalleled care and professionalism in every aspect of car storage and management.

Daniel Wood, Co-Founder of SHY Automotive, commented: “At SHY Automotive, we understand that every vehicle we store is more than just a mode of transport; it’s a treasured asset, often with significant sentimental and financial value. Our state-of-the-art facility and dedicated team are committed to providing the highest level of care and security, ensuring that each vehicle is preserved in immaculate condition. We are proud to offer a storage solution that truly respects the value of these remarkable machines.”

Desmond Boughton, Co-Founder of SHY Automotive, said: “We created SHY Automotive to address a critical gap in the market for secure, high-end car storage. Our facility is designed with meticulous attention to detail, from advanced fire protection systems to a unique racking and a bespoke loading-and-unloading system. We offer peace of mind to our clients, knowing their cars are stored in an environment that prioritises security, preservation, and discretion. SHY Automotive is not just a storage solution; it’s a commitment to excellence in every aspect of vehicle care.”

Unmatched Features and Security for Peace of Mind

SHY Automotive’s facility boasts an array of features designed to provide unparalleled security, care and peace of mind for clientele:

Advanced Fire Protection: Each vehicle is protected by dual heat-activated sprinklers and a 90,000L reserve water tank, capable of running for up to 60 minutes, ensuring comprehensive fire safety.

Each vehicle is protected by dual heat-activated sprinklers and a 90,000L reserve water tank, capable of running for up to 60 minutes, ensuring comprehensive fire safety. State-of-the-Art Surveillance and Privacy: The facility is equipped with over 40 CCTV cameras, fingerprint recognition for entry and 24/7 on-site security guards, guaranteeing around-the-clock protection. Privacy is strictly upheld, with restricted access to the main vehicle vault, and a rigorous vetting process for all staff.

The facility is equipped with over 40 CCTV cameras, fingerprint recognition for entry and 24/7 on-site security guards, guaranteeing around-the-clock protection. Privacy is strictly upheld, with restricted access to the main vehicle vault, and a rigorous vetting process for all staff. Bespoke Storage System: The facility can house 590 vehicles on a bespoke racking system featuring galvanised steel, tamper-proof beds, fluid monitoring drip trays, battery conditioning power supplies, and additional safety measures such as ratchet strap tethering.

The facility can house 590 vehicles on a bespoke racking system featuring galvanised steel, tamper-proof beds, fluid monitoring drip trays, battery conditioning power supplies, and additional safety measures such as ratchet strap tethering. Optimal Climate: As the building is devoted to car storage, humidity levels are consistently maintained between 48%-55% RH (Relative Humidity), without the need for extra control measures. This prevents any moisture, rust or corrosion from damaging a vehicle, ensuring perfect conditions for long-term storage.

A New Standard in Secure Vehicle Storage

SHY Automotive is more than just a storage facility; it’s a sanctuary for prized vehicles. The facility offers comprehensive services, from routine maintenance to MOTs, ensuring vehicles remain in pristine condition throughout their stay.

Upon arrival, each vehicle is given a mini valet – ensuring it’s in the best condition, before being appraised by one of the members of the team. A comprehensive record of the vehicle’s condition is meticulously captured through SHY’s custom camera array and digitised for ease of reference.

The vehicle then undergoes thorough preparation before it’s secured on its own dedicated metal 2.2m x 4.8m ‘bed’, with its own drip trays and anchor point. Each car will also have its own armoured power supply for the required battery conditioning of the vehicle, ensuring any risk of fire or damage is minimal and creates optimum power supply to each socket, for each car. It will remain untouched throughout the storage duration unless otherwise requested.

Once it’s ready to be stored, the vehicle is safely secured on its designated rack using a bespoke forklift that was custom-built for SHY’s state-of-the-art facility.

Clients can access their vehicle 365 days a year. During SHY’s opening hours (Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm), clients can access their vehicle whenever suits them. They can also access their vehicle out of hours, or at the weekend, upon request.

Exclusive Client Amenities

The exclusive client lounge offers a luxurious environment equipped with a fully fitted kitchen, a 75” smart TV with integrated Sonos sound system, a 180” projector screen, fast WiFi, comfortable seating, a boardroom for meetings and a large space for corporate events. These client amenities enhance their experience with each visit, allowing them to relax or host their guests in a comfortable environment.

SHY Automotive’s Offering for Businesses and Car Brands

In addition to the primary services that they offer private customers and collectors, SHY Automotive also works with automotive manufacturers and businesses that require short- and long-term vehicle or fleet storage solutions. They have the facilities for manufacturers or brands that require the use of SHY’s business facilities or event space, whether that be for launches, meetings, bespoke customer handovers, or private functions.

For more information on SHY Automotive, please visit: www.shyautomotive.com