NBB Launches Artisan Solid Top Picnic Tables

NBB Recycled Furniture is excited to announce the introduction of its new Artisan Solid Top Picnic Tables, available exclusively through the company’s website.

The Artisan Solid Top Picnic Tables are made from 100% recycled High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), a durable and environmentally friendly material. Each table is carefully arranged by hand before being pressed, ensuring that every piece is uniquely one-of-a-kind. This artisanal process emphasises the beauty of the recycled material and underscores a commitment to environmental sustainability.

Each table features a handcrafted top, making it a unique piece of functional art. Constructed entirely from recycled HDPE, these tables are built to withstand harsh weather conditions, offer long-lasting durability, and support sustainable practices.

Customers can choose from five vibrant colour options, each complemented by matching recycled plastic frames for a unified and stylish look. The tables are designed for various settings, including public parks and gardens, educational institutions, commercial areas, and residential spaces.

Anna Green, marketing manager for NBB Recycled Furniture, commented: “The Artisan Solid Top Picnic Tables are more than just furniture; they are a statement of style and sustainability.

“Perfect for parks, gardens, schools, and public spaces, these tables offer a unique blend of aesthetic appeal and practical functionality. The durable recycled plastic construction ensures that the tables are easy to maintain, resistant to weathering, and capable of withstanding heavy use.”

The Artisan Solid Top Picnic Tables are now available exclusively from NBB. To view the range and place an order, visit the website at NBB – Artisan Solid Top Picnic Tables.